Progress Village, FL
8837 MOONLIT MEADOWS LOOP
Last updated February 22 2020 at 8:27 AM

8837 MOONLIT MEADOWS LOOP

8837 Moonlit Meadows Loop · No Longer Available
Location

8837 Moonlit Meadows Loop, Progress Village, FL 33578

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
extra storage
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
pool
garage
This bright and airy 2 bedroom, 2 bath Riverview townhome in a gated community is close to everything.

Upon ascending a staircase entrance, you'll be delighted to find this cozy 2 bedrooms 2 bath corner unit is full of natural light and offers a desirable split floorplan.

The functional kitchen holds plentiful storage and overlooks the open dining room and living area, which have vaulted ceilings.

The balcony can be accessed through the master suite’s sliding glass doors.

The roomy master suite boasts a sizeable walk-in closet with an en-suite bath featuring dual sink vanity with plenty of storage and a shower/tub combo. Enjoy sipping your morning coffee on the balcony accessible from the master bedroom.

A large stackable washer and drier are conveniently located upstairs and adjacent to the second bedroom and full-size bath.

An oversized one car garage gives you plenty of extra storage space. Washer and dryer are included. Enjoy the community clubhouse and swimming pool. Call today before it’s gone!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8837 MOONLIT MEADOWS LOOP have any available units?
8837 MOONLIT MEADOWS LOOP doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Progress Village, FL.
What amenities does 8837 MOONLIT MEADOWS LOOP have?
Some of 8837 MOONLIT MEADOWS LOOP's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8837 MOONLIT MEADOWS LOOP currently offering any rent specials?
8837 MOONLIT MEADOWS LOOP is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8837 MOONLIT MEADOWS LOOP pet-friendly?
No, 8837 MOONLIT MEADOWS LOOP is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Progress Village.
Does 8837 MOONLIT MEADOWS LOOP offer parking?
Yes, 8837 MOONLIT MEADOWS LOOP offers parking.
Does 8837 MOONLIT MEADOWS LOOP have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 8837 MOONLIT MEADOWS LOOP offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 8837 MOONLIT MEADOWS LOOP have a pool?
Yes, 8837 MOONLIT MEADOWS LOOP has a pool.
Does 8837 MOONLIT MEADOWS LOOP have accessible units?
No, 8837 MOONLIT MEADOWS LOOP does not have accessible units.
Does 8837 MOONLIT MEADOWS LOOP have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8837 MOONLIT MEADOWS LOOP has units with dishwashers.
Does 8837 MOONLIT MEADOWS LOOP have units with air conditioning?
No, 8837 MOONLIT MEADOWS LOOP does not have units with air conditioning.
