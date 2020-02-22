8837 MOONLIT MEADOWS LOOP

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher garage walk in closets pool

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher extra storage ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities clubhouse parking pool garage

This bright and airy 2 bedroom, 2 bath Riverview townhome in a gated community is close to everything.



Upon ascending a staircase entrance, you'll be delighted to find this cozy 2 bedrooms 2 bath corner unit is full of natural light and offers a desirable split floorplan.



The functional kitchen holds plentiful storage and overlooks the open dining room and living area, which have vaulted ceilings.



The balcony can be accessed through the master suite’s sliding glass doors.



The roomy master suite boasts a sizeable walk-in closet with an en-suite bath featuring dual sink vanity with plenty of storage and a shower/tub combo. Enjoy sipping your morning coffee on the balcony accessible from the master bedroom.



A large stackable washer and drier are conveniently located upstairs and adjacent to the second bedroom and full-size bath.



An oversized one car garage gives you plenty of extra storage space. Washer and dryer are included. Enjoy the community clubhouse and swimming pool. Call today before it’s gone!