Home
/
Progress Village, FL
/
8318 Croton Avenue
Last updated February 3 2020 at 8:07 PM

8318 Croton Avenue

8318 Croton Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

8318 Croton Avenue, Progress Village, FL 33619
Progress Village

Amenities

Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
ASK ABOUT OUR MOVE-IN SPECIALS ***Available Now*** Move-in Ready, sweet 3BR 1BR home is available now! Enjoy updates that include granite countertops and pretty kitchen backsplash, hardwood floors, warm stained kitchen cabinetry, and tiled bathroom. Hurry to make this your new home! Deposit determined by credit score. Applicant to verify school. Renter's insurance required

Neighborhood: Progress Village
Spoto High School
Giunta Middle School
Ippolito Elementary School

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8318 Croton Avenue have any available units?
8318 Croton Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Progress Village, FL.
Is 8318 Croton Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
8318 Croton Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8318 Croton Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 8318 Croton Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Progress Village.
Does 8318 Croton Avenue offer parking?
No, 8318 Croton Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 8318 Croton Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8318 Croton Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8318 Croton Avenue have a pool?
No, 8318 Croton Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 8318 Croton Avenue have accessible units?
No, 8318 Croton Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 8318 Croton Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 8318 Croton Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 8318 Croton Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 8318 Croton Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
