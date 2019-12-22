7944 EVERGREEN CREEK COURT

Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters dishwasher garage stainless steel walk in closets

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher granite counters in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage

Brand New Move In Rady 3, 2.5 home backing on to a pond. Kitchen with granite, stainless steel appliances and pantry. Imagine cooking dinner every night in your new large kitchen complete with prep island, 42" upper cabinets all in Shaker style with Light granite. This cabinet and granite combo is throughout the house. Stunning tile flooring all in the kitchen, dining, gathering, laundry and bathrooms. The upstairs features the Master Suite and two more bedrooms. Master has tray ceiling, deluxe master bath with separate in closed shower and soaking tub, dual sinks. Two walk in closets top it off. Laundry room is also conveniently located upstairs so no running up and down stairs with laundry. Secondary bath also features a dual sink vanity. Open kitchen with lots of counter space and designer cabinetry with stunning modern granite countertops, and large lanai with a triple panel sliding glass door. Bright spacious kitchen that includes an island/breakfast bar area and flows into the gracious gathering room. Some of the pics are of the model home. Available immediately. Enjoy Florida evenings out on your lanai backing on to beautiful water view.