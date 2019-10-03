Rent Calculator
All apartments in Progress Village
Find more places like 7913 Allamanda Ave.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Progress Village, FL
/
7913 Allamanda Ave
Last updated October 3 2019 at 10:08 AM
1 of 1
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
7913 Allamanda Ave
7913 Allamanda Avenue
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Progress Village
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Location
7913 Allamanda Avenue, Progress Village, FL 33619
Progress Village
Amenities
some paid utils
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
refrigerator
Property Amenities
3 bedroom 1 bath Single family home on large lot. - Property Id: 153386
is on large open lot, near bus stop, schools and shopping
Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/153386p
Property Id 153386
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE5132249)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 7913 Allamanda Ave have any available units?
7913 Allamanda Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Progress Village, FL
.
Is 7913 Allamanda Ave currently offering any rent specials?
7913 Allamanda Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7913 Allamanda Ave pet-friendly?
No, 7913 Allamanda Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Progress Village
.
Does 7913 Allamanda Ave offer parking?
No, 7913 Allamanda Ave does not offer parking.
Does 7913 Allamanda Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7913 Allamanda Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7913 Allamanda Ave have a pool?
No, 7913 Allamanda Ave does not have a pool.
Does 7913 Allamanda Ave have accessible units?
No, 7913 Allamanda Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 7913 Allamanda Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 7913 Allamanda Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 7913 Allamanda Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 7913 Allamanda Ave does not have units with air conditioning.
