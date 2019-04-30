7906 Dahlia Avenue

Amenities

w/d hookup pet friendly carport air conditioning range oven

Unit Amenities air conditioning oven range refrigerator w/d hookup Property Amenities accepts section 8 carport on-site laundry parking cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Very nice 3/1 single family home. Screen enclosed carport. Spacious fenced backyard; conveniently located near shopping and restaurants. Central Air/Heat. Washer and dryer hook-up.



Section 8 welcome. If you decide to apply for one of our properties, there is a $75 per adult application fee that is non-refundable. Anyone aged 18 or above who will be residing at the property must apply.



Please note the following: (1) we will check your credit report; (2) we will check for any past evictions; (3) we will verify your employment, if applicable; (4) your personal income must be sufficient (3 times the rent) and verifiable; (5) we will verify your previous landlord references; (6) we will perform a criminal background screening. We encourage you not to apply if you have credit scores below 550, have ever been evicted, or have a bad rental history.



$400 NON-REFUNDABLE PET FEE PER DOG (No dangerous breeds accepted. Two dog Limit. Call (813) 425-2218 for details). Submit application online at www.TPMGroup.us



***To set an appointment to view, Text (813) 446-3611***

