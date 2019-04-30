All apartments in Progress Village
/
Progress Village, FL
/
7906 Dahlia Avenue
Last updated April 30 2019 at 11:51 PM

7906 Dahlia Avenue

7906 Dahlia Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

7906 Dahlia Avenue, Progress Village, FL 33619
Progress Village

Amenities

w/d hookup
pet friendly
carport
air conditioning
range
oven
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
oven
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
carport
on-site laundry
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Very nice 3/1 single family home. Screen enclosed carport. Spacious fenced backyard; conveniently located near shopping and restaurants. Central Air/Heat. Washer and dryer hook-up.

Section 8 welcome. If you decide to apply for one of our properties, there is a $75 per adult application fee that is non-refundable. Anyone aged 18 or above who will be residing at the property must apply.

Please note the following: (1) we will check your credit report; (2) we will check for any past evictions; (3) we will verify your employment, if applicable; (4) your personal income must be sufficient (3 times the rent) and verifiable; (5) we will verify your previous landlord references; (6) we will perform a criminal background screening. We encourage you not to apply if you have credit scores below 550, have ever been evicted, or have a bad rental history.

$400 NON-REFUNDABLE PET FEE PER DOG (No dangerous breeds accepted. Two dog Limit. Call (813) 425-2218 for details). Submit application online at www.TPMGroup.us

***To set an appointment to view, Text (813) 446-3611***
Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7906 Dahlia Avenue have any available units?
7906 Dahlia Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Progress Village, FL.
What amenities does 7906 Dahlia Avenue have?
Some of 7906 Dahlia Avenue's amenities include w/d hookup, pet friendly, and carport. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7906 Dahlia Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
7906 Dahlia Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7906 Dahlia Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 7906 Dahlia Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 7906 Dahlia Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 7906 Dahlia Avenue offers parking.
Does 7906 Dahlia Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7906 Dahlia Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7906 Dahlia Avenue have a pool?
No, 7906 Dahlia Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 7906 Dahlia Avenue have accessible units?
No, 7906 Dahlia Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 7906 Dahlia Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 7906 Dahlia Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 7906 Dahlia Avenue have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 7906 Dahlia Avenue has units with air conditioning.
