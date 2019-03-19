All apartments in Progress Village
7114 SUMMER HOLLY PLACE
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

7114 SUMMER HOLLY PLACE

7114 Summer Holly Pl · No Longer Available
Location

7114 Summer Holly Pl, Progress Village, FL 33578

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
parking
stainless steel
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
Brand New Home!!! Never been lived in with all appliances included. With quick access to local parks and nature trails and some of the best schools in the area, it’s no surprise Riverview is a great place to live and raise a family. High end 42 inch cabinets in the kitchen, granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, and a huge master suite are just some of the features. Talk about a fast commute! You are just minutes from I-75, I-4, I-275, and the LeeRoy Selmon Expressway. With less than a 15 minute drive to booming downtown Tampa, your quick to enjoy a five star meal, a jog on the riverwalk, or a hand rolled cigar in historic Ybor City. Come say hey to Tampa Bay and schedule your appointment today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 1 space/unit.

