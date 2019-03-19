7114 SUMMER HOLLY PLACE

Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters dishwasher parking stainless steel microwave

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities parking

Brand New Home!!! Never been lived in with all appliances included. With quick access to local parks and nature trails and some of the best schools in the area, it’s no surprise Riverview is a great place to live and raise a family. High end 42 inch cabinets in the kitchen, granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, and a huge master suite are just some of the features. Talk about a fast commute! You are just minutes from I-75, I-4, I-275, and the LeeRoy Selmon Expressway. With less than a 15 minute drive to booming downtown Tampa, your quick to enjoy a five star meal, a jog on the riverwalk, or a hand rolled cigar in historic Ybor City. Come say hey to Tampa Bay and schedule your appointment today!