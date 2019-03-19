All apartments in Progress Village
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

7102 HARVEST GLEN LANE

7102 Harvest Glen Lane · No Longer Available
Location

7102 Harvest Glen Lane, Progress Village, FL 33578

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
bathtub
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
playground
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Absolutely beautiful and very functional 4 bedroom,3 bath, 3 car garage home built by Taylor Morrison. offering almost 2500 sq.ft. of living space with custom touches, arches and upgrades galore all throughout located in gated section of Oak Creek Community in Riverview. Home features vaulted ceilings, upgraded fixtures, lights and ceiling fans, expansive foyer, very open floor plan and formal living and dining with laminate flooring and ceramic tiles all throughout the home. Kitchen offers granite counters,42" raised panels Cherry cabinets,stainless steel appliances, breakfast bar, nook and pantry. The kitchen opens to a very spacious family room creating an ideal setting for entertaining with sliding glass doors that open onto covered/screened-in porch. Large master suite boasts separate shower and a soaking garden tub with double sinks, huge walk in closets, Cherry cabinets and Corian countertops. Inviting guest bedrooms and baths, split plan makes it a great home for hosting those out-of-town guests. Home has its own laundry room with washer & dryer and located on a totally fenced corner lot. Rent includes lawn maintenance and Pets are OK with some restrictions. No smoking inside the property. Community offers parks and playgrounds! Easy commute to Mac Dill AFB, Tampa, Downtown, Brandon or even St. Pete/Clearwater to enjoy the beautiful white sand beaches. Don’t miss this opportunity to live minutes from schools, restaurants, shopping and so much more!! Don't delay make it yours today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Garage lot, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7102 HARVEST GLEN LANE have any available units?
7102 HARVEST GLEN LANE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Progress Village, FL.
What amenities does 7102 HARVEST GLEN LANE have?
Some of 7102 HARVEST GLEN LANE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7102 HARVEST GLEN LANE currently offering any rent specials?
7102 HARVEST GLEN LANE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7102 HARVEST GLEN LANE pet-friendly?
Yes, 7102 HARVEST GLEN LANE is pet friendly.
Does 7102 HARVEST GLEN LANE offer parking?
Yes, 7102 HARVEST GLEN LANE does offer parking.
Does 7102 HARVEST GLEN LANE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 7102 HARVEST GLEN LANE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 7102 HARVEST GLEN LANE have a pool?
No, 7102 HARVEST GLEN LANE does not have a pool.
Does 7102 HARVEST GLEN LANE have accessible units?
No, 7102 HARVEST GLEN LANE does not have accessible units.
Does 7102 HARVEST GLEN LANE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7102 HARVEST GLEN LANE has units with dishwashers.
Does 7102 HARVEST GLEN LANE have units with air conditioning?
No, 7102 HARVEST GLEN LANE does not have units with air conditioning.
