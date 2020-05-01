All apartments in Progress Village
Last updated May 1 2020 at 7:38 AM

6989 TOWERING SPRUCE DRIVE

6989 Towering Spruce Drive · No Longer Available
Location

6989 Towering Spruce Drive, Progress Village, FL 33578

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
ceiling fan
Townhome in Oak Creek community with Beautiful Pond View! Spacious and updated 2 bedroom 2.5 bath townhome. Large living area with dining space. The kitchen has 42 inch cabinets with a large pantry. Private porch overlooking the pond with extra storage. Both bedrooms are a good size and laundry is upstairs for your convenience. Water/Trash and ground maintenance are included as well as Washer and Dryer. Convenient to the Crosstown Expressway and Brandon Mall. Security deposit is $1,400. Earliest MOVE IN date is July 1, 2020. Only very small pets are ok with $300 non refundable pet fee. Subject to background and credit check.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 300
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6989 TOWERING SPRUCE DRIVE have any available units?
6989 TOWERING SPRUCE DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Progress Village, FL.
What amenities does 6989 TOWERING SPRUCE DRIVE have?
Some of 6989 TOWERING SPRUCE DRIVE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6989 TOWERING SPRUCE DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
6989 TOWERING SPRUCE DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6989 TOWERING SPRUCE DRIVE pet-friendly?
Yes, 6989 TOWERING SPRUCE DRIVE is pet friendly.
Does 6989 TOWERING SPRUCE DRIVE offer parking?
No, 6989 TOWERING SPRUCE DRIVE does not offer parking.
Does 6989 TOWERING SPRUCE DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6989 TOWERING SPRUCE DRIVE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6989 TOWERING SPRUCE DRIVE have a pool?
No, 6989 TOWERING SPRUCE DRIVE does not have a pool.
Does 6989 TOWERING SPRUCE DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 6989 TOWERING SPRUCE DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 6989 TOWERING SPRUCE DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6989 TOWERING SPRUCE DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
Does 6989 TOWERING SPRUCE DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 6989 TOWERING SPRUCE DRIVE does not have units with air conditioning.
