6989 TOWERING SPRUCE DRIVE

Townhome in Oak Creek community with Beautiful Pond View! Spacious and updated 2 bedroom 2.5 bath townhome. Large living area with dining space. The kitchen has 42 inch cabinets with a large pantry. Private porch overlooking the pond with extra storage. Both bedrooms are a good size and laundry is upstairs for your convenience. Water/Trash and ground maintenance are included as well as Washer and Dryer. Convenient to the Crosstown Expressway and Brandon Mall. Security deposit is $1,400. Earliest MOVE IN date is July 1, 2020. Only very small pets are ok with $300 non refundable pet fee. Subject to background and credit check.