Progress Village, FL
6957 Towering Spruce Dr
Last updated May 18 2020 at 10:13 PM

6957 Towering Spruce Dr

6957 Towering Spruce Drive · No Longer Available
Location

6957 Towering Spruce Drive, Progress Village, FL 33578

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
pool
media room
Beautiful Waterview Home! This perfect maintenance-free Townhome awaits you in the highly sought-after Oak Creek community located just minutes from downtown Tampa and right off the I-75! This home offers 1,240 of living space with 2 bedrooms and 2.5 bathrooms, and comes with 2 parking spaces. Enjoy a spacious Living Room with open Kitchen overlooking the rear pond featuring a breakfast bar and sliding glass door to the back patio. The open-plan layout is perfect for entertaining family and friends, but also makes for a perfect space for unwinding after a long day. Upstairs you??ll find a conveniently located Laundry Room as well as two generous bedrooms ?? each with their own bathrooms and walk-in closets making for truly private retreats. The split floor plan allows for a beautiful master retreat including a walk-in closet & luxurious bathroom. Includes a full-size washer and dryer, stainless steel refrigerator, range, over-the-range-microwave, and dishwasher. The Oak Creek lifestyle is perfect for those who are seeking low-maintenance living without sacrificing on amenities! The plentiful recreational facilities which include a community pool and outdoor entertainment area, as well as a long list of extras including trash service, water service, sewer, exterior and yard maintenance, and exterior pest control. Located conveniently close to schools, shopping, restaurants, movie theaters. Minutes from the Selmon Expressway, I-75, Westfield Brandon Mall, Starbucks, and Publix. Easy to show. Water, sewer, washer, dryer and exterior maintenance are included.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6957 Towering Spruce Dr have any available units?
6957 Towering Spruce Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Progress Village, FL.
What amenities does 6957 Towering Spruce Dr have?
Some of 6957 Towering Spruce Dr's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6957 Towering Spruce Dr currently offering any rent specials?
6957 Towering Spruce Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6957 Towering Spruce Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 6957 Towering Spruce Dr is pet friendly.
Does 6957 Towering Spruce Dr offer parking?
Yes, 6957 Towering Spruce Dr offers parking.
Does 6957 Towering Spruce Dr have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6957 Towering Spruce Dr offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6957 Towering Spruce Dr have a pool?
Yes, 6957 Towering Spruce Dr has a pool.
Does 6957 Towering Spruce Dr have accessible units?
No, 6957 Towering Spruce Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 6957 Towering Spruce Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6957 Towering Spruce Dr has units with dishwashers.
Does 6957 Towering Spruce Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 6957 Towering Spruce Dr does not have units with air conditioning.

