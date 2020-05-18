6957 Towering Spruce Dr

Amenities

Beautiful Waterview Home! This perfect maintenance-free Townhome awaits you in the highly sought-after Oak Creek community located just minutes from downtown Tampa and right off the I-75! This home offers 1,240 of living space with 2 bedrooms and 2.5 bathrooms, and comes with 2 parking spaces. Enjoy a spacious Living Room with open Kitchen overlooking the rear pond featuring a breakfast bar and sliding glass door to the back patio. The open-plan layout is perfect for entertaining family and friends, but also makes for a perfect space for unwinding after a long day. Upstairs you??ll find a conveniently located Laundry Room as well as two generous bedrooms ?? each with their own bathrooms and walk-in closets making for truly private retreats. The split floor plan allows for a beautiful master retreat including a walk-in closet & luxurious bathroom. Includes a full-size washer and dryer, stainless steel refrigerator, range, over-the-range-microwave, and dishwasher. The Oak Creek lifestyle is perfect for those who are seeking low-maintenance living without sacrificing on amenities! The plentiful recreational facilities which include a community pool and outdoor entertainment area, as well as a long list of extras including trash service, water service, sewer, exterior and yard maintenance, and exterior pest control. Located conveniently close to schools, shopping, restaurants, movie theaters. Minutes from the Selmon Expressway, I-75, Westfield Brandon Mall, Starbucks, and Publix. Easy to show. Water, sewer, washer, dryer and exterior maintenance are included.