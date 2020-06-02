All apartments in Progress Village
Last updated June 2 2020 at 7:30 AM

6783 Breezy Palm Drive

6783 Breezy Palm Drive · (813) 230-0235
Location

6783 Breezy Palm Drive, Progress Village, FL 33578

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$1,295

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1298 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
carpet
dishwasher
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
2BR / 2BA - Very spacious townhome with attached garage. Nicely upgraded kitchen, vaulted ceilings and double sets of sliding doors lead out to balcony. Master bath with double sinks and garden tub, lovely neutral toned ceramic tiles in wet areas and plush carpeting throughout. Comes complete with all major appliances including full-size washer and dryer! Eagle Palm is a nice quiet gated community with sparkling pool! Conveniently located; this community is minutes away from great dining, fun entertainment and the spectacular shopping of Brandon's Westfield Mall! Easy access to major highways: I-75, I-275, Selmon Expressway and I-4 and just a short drive to Ybor City, Channelside and Downtown Tampa. For more details, please call Vicki Paul at 813-230-0235.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6783 Breezy Palm Drive have any available units?
6783 Breezy Palm Drive has a unit available for $1,295 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 6783 Breezy Palm Drive have?
Some of 6783 Breezy Palm Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6783 Breezy Palm Drive currently offering any rent specials?
6783 Breezy Palm Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6783 Breezy Palm Drive pet-friendly?
No, 6783 Breezy Palm Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Progress Village.
Does 6783 Breezy Palm Drive offer parking?
Yes, 6783 Breezy Palm Drive does offer parking.
Does 6783 Breezy Palm Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6783 Breezy Palm Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6783 Breezy Palm Drive have a pool?
Yes, 6783 Breezy Palm Drive has a pool.
Does 6783 Breezy Palm Drive have accessible units?
No, 6783 Breezy Palm Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 6783 Breezy Palm Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6783 Breezy Palm Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 6783 Breezy Palm Drive have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 6783 Breezy Palm Drive has units with air conditioning.
