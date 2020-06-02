6783 Breezy Palm Drive

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher garage recently renovated pool

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub carpet dishwasher in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool garage

2BR / 2BA - Very spacious townhome with attached garage. Nicely upgraded kitchen, vaulted ceilings and double sets of sliding doors lead out to balcony. Master bath with double sinks and garden tub, lovely neutral toned ceramic tiles in wet areas and plush carpeting throughout. Comes complete with all major appliances including full-size washer and dryer! Eagle Palm is a nice quiet gated community with sparkling pool! Conveniently located; this community is minutes away from great dining, fun entertainment and the spectacular shopping of Brandon's Westfield Mall! Easy access to major highways: I-75, I-275, Selmon Expressway and I-4 and just a short drive to Ybor City, Channelside and Downtown Tampa. For more details, please call Vicki Paul at 813-230-0235.