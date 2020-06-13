/
/
/
furnished apartments
Last updated June 13 2020 at 9:08 AM
85 Furnished Apartments for rent in Hutchinson Island South, FL
1 of 43
Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
1 Unit Available
9650 S Ocean Dr.
9650 South Ocean Drive, Hutchinson Island South, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
1209 sqft
Super island living in this beautiful, spacious, 14th floor condo and furnished with gorgeous Tommy Bahama furniture to surely give you that island feel.
1 of 41
Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
1 Unit Available
9960 S Ocean Drive
9960 South Ocean Drive, Hutchinson Island South, FL
2 Bedrooms
$4,000
1702 sqft
Discover this beachfront Miramar II condo rental available for a 3 month minimum seasonal rental. Fully furnished and move in ready. Great amenities include pool, clubhouse, sauna, tennis and beach walk over. No pets No Motorcycles No RV/Trucks.
1 of 24
Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
1 Unit Available
9490 S Ocean Dr.
9490 South Ocean Drive, Hutchinson Island South, FL
2 Bedrooms
$3,100
1053 sqft
Just listed in time for a perfect winter get-a-way!!! Don't miss out on this 1st floor condo on the beautiful Atlantic Ocean. This awesome furnished condo is a 2 Bedroom/ 2 Bath and comes with a fully equipped kitchen and washer/dryer.
1 of 20
Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
1 Unit Available
10851 S Ocean Drive
10851 S Ocean Dr, Hutchinson Island South, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,800
770 sqft
Super island living with all amenities located just across the street on the ocean side, including beach access, heated community pool, and cabana overlooking the ocean.
1 of 39
Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
1 Unit Available
163 Ocean Bay Drive
163 Ocean Bay Drive, Hutchinson Island South, FL
3 Bedrooms
Ask
4 Bedrooms
$2,000
2212 sqft
Designer decorated 3 stories Town-home,fully furnished,Turn key ,gated beachfront community with private beach access.Can be rented monthly,1 pet under 40 lbs.Presently months available are April 1 - December 31
1 of 42
Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
1 Unit Available
9400 S Ocean Dr.
9400 South Ocean Drive, Hutchinson Island South, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,100
1053 sqft
Don't miss your chance to stay at this beautiful 5th floor condo with gorgeous views of the Atlantic Ocean! This 2 bedroom/ 2 bath comes fully furnished with fully equipped kitchen and washer/dryer, promising to make you feel right at home.
1 of 8
Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
1 Unit Available
9600 S Ocean Drive
9600 South Ocean Drive, Hutchinson Island South, FL
2 Bedrooms
$4,500
1299 sqft
The Empress is a wonderful gated community The lobby has management on site with game room, gym, community events, pool, ocean, tennis courts, bike storage.
Results within 1 mile of Hutchinson Island South
1 of 12
Last updated June 14 at 01:30am
1 Unit Available
13825 South Indian River Drive - 3
13825 South Indian River Drive, St. Lucie County, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,000
650 sqft
1bd 1ba Furnished, water trash included. Pet friendly 1bd 1ba Apartment available now, water trash is included.unfurnished $1000. Right on the Indian River great location pet friendly with deposit. Hurry won't last long.
1 of 54
Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
1 Unit Available
3792 NE Ocean Blvd.
3792 Northeast Ocean Boulevard, Martin County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$3,400
1204 sqft
Time to live the Florida lifestyle in this beautiful 2 Bedroom 2 Bath fully furnished condo on Hutchinson Island. Enjoy living right across the the street from the ocean with beach access just a super short walk away.
Results within 5 miles of Hutchinson Island South
Verified
1 of 30
Last updated June 14 at 12:29am
36 Units Available
Kitterman Woods
6600 Woods Island Cir, Port St. Lucie, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,145
720 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,305
975 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1250 sqft
Located south of Kitterman Road next to Savannah Elementary, Kitterman Woods is a gated apartment community. Apartments have a post-modern design. Grounds include spacious gym, large outdoor swimming pool, and playgrounds.
1 of 5
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
2135 NE Dixie Hwy
2135 Northeast Dixie Highway, Jensen Beach, FL
Studio
$1,000
200 sqft
JENSEN BEACH MOTEL - Property Id: 253270 Newly remodeled Vacation rental ! Clean Quite accommodations Mini kitchen, stove fridge, microwave, sink. Minutes from the beach, shopping, restaurants, entertainment. Cable TV with HBO, Cinemax, Showtime.
1 of 11
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
1515 Northeast Beacon Drive
1515 Northeast Beacon Drive, Jensen Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
931 sqft
Immaculate Furnished condo 1,300 a month Choose 6 months or annual rental 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, 2 full baths. Perfect location with the ocean minutes away. Available June 6th.
1 of 11
Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
1 Unit Available
2950 SE Ocean Blvd
2950 Southeast Ocean Boulevard, Stuart, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
1044 sqft
Ready to rent. 2nd floor beautiful corner condo. 2 bedrooms/2 baths nicely furnished. Close to restaurants, shopping and the beaches of Hutchinson Island. Heated community pool. Basic cable, water and pest control included.
1 of 42
Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
1 Unit Available
1550 NE Ocean Blvd.
1550 Northeast Ocean Boulevard, Martin County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
1101 sqft
This gorgeous 2 bedroom, 2 bath condo is a renters MUST have! Come indulge in the Florida lifestyle as this furnished condo overlooks the St Lucie river from its spacious screened in balcony.
1 of 20
Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
1 Unit Available
2600 SE Ocean Blvd
2600 Southeast Ocean Boulevard, Stuart, FL
1 Bedroom
$795
814 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Active 55+ Adult community! No Pets Allowed! Available for 1 year rental fully furnished starting June 9, 2020. 1Bed 1.5Bath 2nd floor furnished condo in Vista Pines.
1 of 28
Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
1 Unit Available
2929 SE Ocean Blvd
2929 Southeast Ocean Boulevard, Stuart, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
992 sqft
Fully furnished 2/2 second floor condo available for season. Ninety day minimum. Fabulous location within walking distance to restaurants, shops, etc. and less than a mile to ocean.
1 of 15
Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
1 Unit Available
2440 SE Ocean Blvd
2440 Southeast Ocean Boulevard, Stuart, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
969 sqft
2 Bedroom, 2 bathroom nicely furnished second floor condominium overlooking the community heated pool in this quiet community.
1 of 17
Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
1 Unit Available
143 N Mediterranean Boulevard N
143 Mediterranean Blvd N, St. Lucie County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,950
1723 sqft
ENJOY PANORAMIC VIEWS OF LAKE WHILE RLAXING ON YOU REAR SCREENED PORCH.THIS IMPECCABLE 3 BEDROOM 2 BATH CBS HOME BUILT 2016, FEATURES GREAT ROOM, TILE THROUGHOUT, GRANITE KITCHEN, LAUNDRY,GARAGE.
1 of 13
Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
1 Unit Available
429 NE Tradewind Lane
429 Northeast Tradewind Lane, Martin County, FL
1 Bedroom
$2,500
650 sqft
Oceanfront! Monthly or Weekly Available Now. 1 Bedroom/1 Bath. December and January Rental available! Nicely furnished overlooking the beach and the pool. Fully supplied including linens, towels, dishes, pots and pans and more.
1 of 41
Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
North River Shores
1 Unit Available
815 NW Flagler Avenue
815 Northwest Flagler Avenue, Stuart, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
1215 sqft
This well appointed condo comes completely furnished and set up with most everything you'll need to move right in. Living room opens to wrap balcony to Master suite with luxury bath, walk in closet and king size bed.
1 of 34
Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
1 Unit Available
44 NE Nautical Drive
44 NE Nautical Dr, Ocean Breeze Park, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
1200 sqft
Beautifully furnished 2 bed 2 bath 2018 built home in Ocean Breeze Resort, river views from upper balcony, walking distance to downtown Jensen beach, inter-coastal waterway, shops, dining and 5 minute drive to local beaches..
1 of 16
Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
1 Unit Available
4680 NE Sandpebble Trace
4680 Northeast Sandpebble Trace, Martin County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,625
1032 sqft
Available immediately for an annual rental! Direct wide river views! Fully furnished and freshly painted. Screened porch offers gorgeous sunsets. Sandpebble has pool, clubhouse, beach access, tennis and more....
1 of 29
Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
1 Unit Available
40 NE Plantation Road
40 Northeast Plantation Road, Martin County, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
1039 sqft
Beautifully appointed top floor condo overlooking the golf course and lake in Indian River Plantation is now available for short-term or annual rental.
1 of 75
Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
1 Unit Available
391 NE Plantation Road
391 Northeast Plantation Road, Martin County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$6,000
1450 sqft
Steps to the beach. Views of Golf Course and Lakes. Beautifully decorated. 2BR/2BA Beachwalk in community of IRP. 2nd floor unit with oversize glass/screen lanai. Fully furnished and stocked w/kitchen supplies, linens and accessories.
