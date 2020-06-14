/
furnished apartments
Last updated June 14 2020 at 2:24 AM
59 Furnished Apartments for rent in Vero Beach South, FL
1 Unit Available
2504 57th Cir
2504 57th Circle, Vero Beach South, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,380
1140 sqft
2504 57th Cir Available 06/16/20 Vero Beach Rentals. Vero Beach Rent, LLC and Property Management Company - Annual partially furnished or Unfurnished rental, beautiful condo in desirable Palm Estates Available now.
1 Unit Available
575 Tropic Lane N 3D
575 North Tropical Lane, Vero Beach South, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
1100 sqft
Furnished Offseason Rental close to everything - Lovely 2 BR townhome, nicely furnished and well equipped.Large bedrooms, king size beds. Peaceful environment with views of gardens,palms & sunsets. Private courtyard.
1 Unit Available
23 Vista Gardens Trail
23 Vista Gardens Trail, Vero Beach South, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,500
630 sqft
Available for 2021 Season beginning January 1st! Brand new floors and fully furnished rental in a 55+ Community with Resort Style Living at it's best! Charming first floor condo fully furnished 1/1 in Vista Gardens.
1 Unit Available
245 16th Avenue
245 16th Avenue, Vero Beach South, FL
3 Bedrooms
$3,400
Remodeled furnished short term rental w/ fenced yard! Pets welcome w/ approval & nonrefundable deposit.
1 Unit Available
28 Vista Gardens Trail unit 204
28 Vista Gardens Trail, Vero Beach South, FL
1 Bedroom
$875
800 sqft
Active adult community! - Second floor unit with beautiful view of Preserve. This community offers many amenities. Unit comes fully furnished, but negotiable if not needed. No Pets Allowed (RLNE5637668)
1 Unit Available
660 15th Place
660 15th Place, Vero Beach South, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
1324 sqft
Available AUG 2020! "Little Manatee" a fully furnished turnkey 1300+ sq ft vacation rental just 3 miles to the beach and walking distance to tons of shopping/restaurants that downtown Vero Beach offers.
1 Unit Available
1621 4th Court
1621 4th Court, Vero Beach South, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
Available August 2019 and on! Fully furnished! Ready for your vacation getaway at $2,000/month also Available at $950 for an annual lease! Centrally located minutes to the beaches this cute and cozy home has everything you need for your Florida
1 Unit Available
275 14th Place
275 14th Place, Vero Beach South, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
Rental Available for OFF SEASON AND 2021 SEASON! Great water front Rental in Rock Ridge. Centrally located, close to restaurants, shopping, and entertainment either by car or by boat.
Results within 1 mile of Vero Beach South
1 Unit Available
14 Vista Palm Lane
14 Vista Palm Lane, Florida Ridge, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,500
750 sqft
Updated and nicely furnished condo for a short or long term rental. Super clean, private laundry. Enjoy 4 swimming pools and beautiful local beaches. Community is nestled on a golf course.
1 Unit Available
101 Spring Lake Drive #201
101 Spring Lake Drive, Florida Ridge, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
900 sqft
55+ Beautiful 2/2 condo with water & golf views. - Enjoy watching the wildlife from your glassed in porch. Corner unit, nicely furnished. Walking distance to clubhouse with pool, tennis, bocci, billiards & shuffleboard. Great winter get away.
1 Unit Available
2015 15th Lane
2015 15th Lane, Vero Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
Utilities included...Relax around the pool at this “heart of Vero” home located within 10 minutes to the ocean, shopping, dining, parks, theatres, and golf. Turnkey furnished; tile floors thru out. Sorry, no smoking...small pet considered
1 Unit Available
664 Tulip Lane
664 Tulip Lane, Vero Beach, FL
4 Bedrooms
$4,500
FURNISHED. Available May 1, this large home is close to everything plus is on a canal with dock & pool! Come enjoy this 4 bedroom, 2.5 bath home that is the epitome of Florida living at it's best.
1 Unit Available
900 Jasmine Lane
900 Jasmine Lane, Vero Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
Enjoy Vacation living east of A1A. Walk to beach and restaurants. Heated pool, BBQ area and Bike parking. This is a great location close to Vero's best Beach. 1st floor unit next to the pool.
1 Unit Available
1845 Robalo Drive
1845 Robalo Drive, Vero Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1000 sqft
Waterfront living only steps away from dining, shops and activities on Miracle Mile and a short drive to the beach.
1 Unit Available
853 19th Street
853 19th Street, Vero Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
NICELY FURNISHED APARTMENT DOWNTOWN - 1.5 MILES TO BEACH. FULLY EQUIPPED KITCHEN, ALL UTILITIES, CABLE AND WIFI INCLUDED. Seasonal rentals (JAN, FEB, MAR.) is $2,500 per month.
1 Unit Available
1985 34th Avenue
1985 34th Avenue, Vero Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
Turnkey rental fully furnished and close to everything! All the comforts of home. Spacious rental with oversized screen porch. All utilities included. Available now!
1 Unit Available
455 19th Place
455 19th Place, Vero Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,850
1036 sqft
Location, Location, Location! Welcome to Pineapple Place! Named after the universal sign of hospitality, a fully furnished turnkey short-term rental less than 2.5 miles to the beach and a very short walk to the shops and eateries of Miracle Mile.
1 Unit Available
525 19th Lane
525 19th Lane, Vero Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,750
Located in Oakmont Park near Miracle Mile. Close to Shopping, River and Beaches. This furnished turn key home is ready for your time in Vero Beach.
1 Unit Available
66 Woodland Drive
66 Woodland Drive, Florida Ridge, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,000
AVAILABLE FOR OFF-SEASON LEASE IN SUMMER & FALL 2020. FULLY FURNISHED. Great 1st floor condo in Vista Royale, a 55+ community.
1 Unit Available
3435 Diamond Leaf Drive
3435 Diamond Leaf Drive, Indian River County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,800
Seeking an Annual or Seasonal Tenant, Harmony Reserve Lake front Furnished 3/2 New Construction home with spacious open floor plan. Volume ceilings, island kitchen w/ breakfast bar, master bath w/ double sinks & large walk in shower.
1 Unit Available
76 Royal Oak Drive
76 Royal Oak Drive, Florida Ridge, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
Vista Royale Condo Association requires 30 day applicant approval. Active 55+ community!! 1st floor furnished condo, updated 2/2 “A” plan, great view of pond and golf fairway. Enjoy 4 heated pools, golf, tennis, clubhouses, activities and more.
Results within 5 miles of Vero Beach South
1 Unit Available
5702 Place Lake Drive
5702 Place Lake Drive, Lakewood Park, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
1744 sqft
Available 08/01/20 Great home great area - Property Id: 275470 Nice fully furnished house with jacuzzi on back patio with beautiful lake view Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.
1 Unit Available
4600 Highway A1a
4600 Highway A1a, Vero Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$3,500
Beautifully renovated 2.300 Sq. ft. 3 Bed, 3 Bath Oceanfront condo with river views and 2 car under building parking. Granite, counters, tiled floors with two spacious patios. 2 furnished bedroom suites and one office suite that can be 3rd bedroom.
1 Unit Available
1550 S 42nd Circle
1550 S 42nd Cir, Gifford, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,425
AVAILABLE SEPT 1ST. LAGUNA, 2nd floor condo, 2 beds, 2 baths with great lake view. What a cute, chic & tastefully furnished condo.
