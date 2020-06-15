750 SE Damask Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities in unit laundry patio / balcony Property Amenities pet friendly parking garage

SPACIOUS 3 BEDROOM, 3 BATH, 2 CAR GARAGE HOME IN PSL W/ 2 MASTER SUITES! - This spacious 3 bedroom home is centrally located to US 1, Southbend area, and Floresta Elementary. This house also has 2 master suites! A covered back patio provides a space for entertaining and the back yard is spacious and has a storage shed. Brand new metal roof and hurricane shutters!There's a formal living room and separate den/play room off of the kitchen. The 2 car garage has a utility sink, washer & dryer, and a separate workshop. Don't miss this opportunity, this house will go fast!



No Cats Allowed



(RLNE4690960)