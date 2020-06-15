All apartments in Port St. Lucie
750 SE Damask Avenue

750 Southeast Damask Avenue · (904) 923-4359
Location

750 Southeast Damask Avenue, Port St. Lucie, FL 34983

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 750 SE Damask Avenue · Avail. now

$1,700

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 1760 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
pet friendly
parking
garage
SPACIOUS 3 BEDROOM, 3 BATH, 2 CAR GARAGE HOME IN PSL W/ 2 MASTER SUITES! - This spacious 3 bedroom home is centrally located to US 1, Southbend area, and Floresta Elementary. This house also has 2 master suites! A covered back patio provides a space for entertaining and the back yard is spacious and has a storage shed. Brand new metal roof and hurricane shutters!There's a formal living room and separate den/play room off of the kitchen. The 2 car garage has a utility sink, washer & dryer, and a separate workshop. Don't miss this opportunity, this house will go fast!

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE4690960)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 750 SE Damask Avenue have any available units?
750 SE Damask Avenue has a unit available for $1,700 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Port St. Lucie, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Port St. Lucie Rent Report.
What amenities does 750 SE Damask Avenue have?
Some of 750 SE Damask Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 750 SE Damask Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
750 SE Damask Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 750 SE Damask Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 750 SE Damask Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 750 SE Damask Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 750 SE Damask Avenue does offer parking.
Does 750 SE Damask Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 750 SE Damask Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 750 SE Damask Avenue have a pool?
No, 750 SE Damask Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 750 SE Damask Avenue have accessible units?
No, 750 SE Damask Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 750 SE Damask Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 750 SE Damask Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
