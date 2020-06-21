395 NW Sheffield Lane

Amenities

Unit Amenities granite counters patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities clubhouse gym parking pool pool table garage internet access

Large House in Gated Golf Community - Amazing, almost 3000 sqft 2 story 3 bedroom, 2.5 baths, spacious loft and super long lake views. Double door entry opens to wide open living area with spacious kitchen featuring granite, 42 in cabinets, SS Appl plus kitchen island. Large Master has 8 ft French doors leading to screened patio with expansive lake views. Master bath offers dual sinks, Roman Tub, separate shower all beautifully tiled. Additionally, both walk-in closets featuring impressive closet organization. Gorgeous staircase leads to great loft plus office area and additional bedrooms. 3 car garage has plenty of room for storage and large brick paver driveway has plenty of parking space!! Low HOA includes Cable, Internet, Outside pest control /fertilization, lawn care, pool, exercise room, plus more ....



First $2,200, Last $2,200, Security Deposit $2,200, $75 Credit and Background Check for all tenants over 18 years of age. No Smoking, No Pets, and no Evictions. Once approved HOA requires Application and $150



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5820839)