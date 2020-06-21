All apartments in Port St. Lucie
Last updated June 18 2020 at 10:10 AM

395 NW Sheffield Lane

395 Sheffield Circle · No Longer Available
Location

395 Sheffield Circle, Port St. Lucie, FL 34983

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
garage
walk in closets
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
granite counters
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
parking
pool
pool table
garage
internet access
Large House in Gated Golf Community - Amazing, almost 3000 sqft 2 story 3 bedroom, 2.5 baths, spacious loft and super long lake views. Double door entry opens to wide open living area with spacious kitchen featuring granite, 42 in cabinets, SS Appl plus kitchen island. Large Master has 8 ft French doors leading to screened patio with expansive lake views. Master bath offers dual sinks, Roman Tub, separate shower all beautifully tiled. Additionally, both walk-in closets featuring impressive closet organization. Gorgeous staircase leads to great loft plus office area and additional bedrooms. 3 car garage has plenty of room for storage and large brick paver driveway has plenty of parking space!! Low HOA includes Cable, Internet, Outside pest control /fertilization, lawn care, pool, exercise room, plus more ....

First $2,200, Last $2,200, Security Deposit $2,200, $75 Credit and Background Check for all tenants over 18 years of age. No Smoking, No Pets, and no Evictions. Once approved HOA requires Application and $150

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5820839)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 395 NW Sheffield Lane have any available units?
395 NW Sheffield Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Port St. Lucie, FL.
How much is rent in Port St. Lucie, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Port St. Lucie Rent Report.
What amenities does 395 NW Sheffield Lane have?
Some of 395 NW Sheffield Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 395 NW Sheffield Lane currently offering any rent specials?
395 NW Sheffield Lane isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 395 NW Sheffield Lane pet-friendly?
No, 395 NW Sheffield Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Port St. Lucie.
Does 395 NW Sheffield Lane offer parking?
Yes, 395 NW Sheffield Lane does offer parking.
Does 395 NW Sheffield Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 395 NW Sheffield Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 395 NW Sheffield Lane have a pool?
Yes, 395 NW Sheffield Lane has a pool.
Does 395 NW Sheffield Lane have accessible units?
No, 395 NW Sheffield Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 395 NW Sheffield Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 395 NW Sheffield Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
