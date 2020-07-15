367 NW Placid Avenue

367 Northwest Placid Avenue, Port St. Lucie, FL 34983
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Well maintained 3/2 in Port St Lucie. Vaulted ceilings in the main living area give this home the feel of being much bigger. A one car garage attached and a big fenced back yard with a nice screened in back porch. Call us to set up an appointment today before this gem is gone
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.
