367 NW Placid Avenue

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

Well maintained 3/2 in Port St Lucie. Vaulted ceilings in the main living area give this home the feel of being much bigger. A one car garage attached and a big fenced back yard with a nice screened in back porch. Call us to set up an appointment today before this gem is gone