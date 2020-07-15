All apartments in Port St. Lucie
Find more places like 367 NW Placid Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Port St. Lucie, FL
/
367 NW Placid Avenue
Last updated July 14 2020 at 11:05 PM

367 NW Placid Avenue

367 Northwest Placid Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Port St. Lucie
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

367 Northwest Placid Avenue, Port St. Lucie, FL 34983

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Well maintained 3/2 in Port St Lucie. Vaulted ceilings in the main living area give this home the feel of being much bigger. A one car garage attached and a big fenced back yard with a nice screened in back porch. Call us to set up an appointment today before this gem is gone

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 367 NW Placid Avenue have any available units?
367 NW Placid Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Port St. Lucie, FL.
How much is rent in Port St. Lucie, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Port St. Lucie Rent Report.
What amenities does 367 NW Placid Avenue have?
Some of 367 NW Placid Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 367 NW Placid Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
367 NW Placid Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 367 NW Placid Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 367 NW Placid Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Port St. Lucie.
Does 367 NW Placid Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 367 NW Placid Avenue offers parking.
Does 367 NW Placid Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 367 NW Placid Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 367 NW Placid Avenue have a pool?
No, 367 NW Placid Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 367 NW Placid Avenue have accessible units?
No, 367 NW Placid Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 367 NW Placid Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 367 NW Placid Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
Rental Fraud: Top Tips for Avoiding Common Scams
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
9 Red Flags to Help Millennials Spot Rental Scams
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Springs at Tradition
11200 Southwest Village Court
Port St. Lucie, FL 34987
Kitterman Woods
6600 Woods Island Cir
Port St. Lucie, FL 34952
Terraces on the Square
2051 SE Hillmoor Dr
Port St. Lucie, FL 34952
Pine Lakes Preserve
7700 Pine Lakes Blvd
Port St. Lucie, FL 34952
Atlantic Palms at Tradition
11349 Southwest Discovery Way
Port St. Lucie, FL 34987
Sanctuary at Winterlakes
5410 NW Rabbit Run
Port St. Lucie, FL 34986
Parc at Gatlin Commons
1901 Southwest Aledo Lane
Port St. Lucie, FL 34953
Waterleaf Townhomes
1900 Southeast Hillmoor Drive
Port St. Lucie, FL 34952

Similar Pages

Port St. Lucie 1 BedroomsPort St. Lucie 2 Bedrooms
Port St. Lucie Apartments with ParkingPort St. Lucie Apartments with Pools
Port St. Lucie Pet Friendly PlacesPalm Beach County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

West Palm Beach, FLBoynton Beach, FLMelbourne, FLDelray Beach, FLPalm Bay, FLWellington, FLPalm Beach Gardens, FL
Jupiter, FLLake Worth, FLRoyal Palm Beach, FLWest Melbourne, FLFort Pierce, FLPalm Springs, FLRiviera Beach, FL
Lantana, FLStuart, FLPalm Beach, FLNorth Palm Beach, FLJensen Beach, FLLake Park, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Florida Institute of Technology
Palm Beach Atlantic University