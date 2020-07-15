All apartments in Port St. Lucie
2518 SE Anchorage Cove

2518 Southeast Anchorage Cove · (954) 588-7588
Location

2518 Southeast Anchorage Cove, Port St. Lucie, FL 34952

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit H2 · Avail. now

$1,500

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1018 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
cable included
pool
Unit Amenities
cable included
dishwasher
furnished
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
pool
bbq/grill
tennis court
Waterfront Beauty! Fully Furnished Spacious 2/2 conveniently located in The Anchorage Cove, a Private Waterfront, unmanned gated Community. Spectacular Views of the St. Lucie River, Gorgeous Sunsets, & Close to the Beach! Sip your Coffee or Martini from your Screened Waterfront Balcony, overlooking the Water. Short walk on the pathway to the Heated Pool, BBQ Areas & Clubhouse. Play Tennis, or Join in on the Club Activities. Only minutes to Golf, Highways, Shopping, Dining, Botanical Gardens. Boat Dock available for add'l rent. All ages Welcome. Water & basic Cable included in rent. Sorry no Motorcycles, Pick up Trucks, or cats. 1 Small dog may be considered. Great place to call home in the heart of Port St. Lucie, Sandpiper Bay! First, Last & low Security deposit to move in. Call today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 250
Parking Details: None, assigned.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2518 SE Anchorage Cove have any available units?
2518 SE Anchorage Cove has a unit available for $1,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Port St. Lucie, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Port St. Lucie Rent Report.
What amenities does 2518 SE Anchorage Cove have?
Some of 2518 SE Anchorage Cove's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2518 SE Anchorage Cove currently offering any rent specials?
2518 SE Anchorage Cove is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2518 SE Anchorage Cove pet-friendly?
Yes, 2518 SE Anchorage Cove is pet friendly.
Does 2518 SE Anchorage Cove offer parking?
No, 2518 SE Anchorage Cove does not offer parking.
Does 2518 SE Anchorage Cove have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2518 SE Anchorage Cove offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2518 SE Anchorage Cove have a pool?
Yes, 2518 SE Anchorage Cove has a pool.
Does 2518 SE Anchorage Cove have accessible units?
No, 2518 SE Anchorage Cove does not have accessible units.
Does 2518 SE Anchorage Cove have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2518 SE Anchorage Cove has units with dishwashers.
