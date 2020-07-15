2518 SE Anchorage Cove

Amenities

Waterfront Beauty! Fully Furnished Spacious 2/2 conveniently located in The Anchorage Cove, a Private Waterfront, unmanned gated Community. Spectacular Views of the St. Lucie River, Gorgeous Sunsets, & Close to the Beach! Sip your Coffee or Martini from your Screened Waterfront Balcony, overlooking the Water. Short walk on the pathway to the Heated Pool, BBQ Areas & Clubhouse. Play Tennis, or Join in on the Club Activities. Only minutes to Golf, Highways, Shopping, Dining, Botanical Gardens. Boat Dock available for add'l rent. All ages Welcome. Water & basic Cable included in rent. Sorry no Motorcycles, Pick up Trucks, or cats. 1 Small dog may be considered. Great place to call home in the heart of Port St. Lucie, Sandpiper Bay! First, Last & low Security deposit to move in. Call today!