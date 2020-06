Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Bright and Clean end unit townhome in East Lake Village. Three Bedrooms, 2 1/2 baths and a 1 car garage. Freshly painted inside and carpets are cleaned and ready for its new family! INCENTIVE....Owner will pay the HOA security deposit and the $200 fee to expediate the HOA application. Move in with only First and Security!! One pet under 15 lbs is ok