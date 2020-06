Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning extra storage microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities business center clubhouse gym pool tennis court

Very private unit with golf course view. Ready to move in. Conveniently located in the heart of St. Lucie West, close to shops, restaurants, movies, minutes away from I-95, and the beautiful Florida beaches. Laundry inside. Spacious balcony, walk-in closets, and storage unit.

Gated community that offers a gorgeous clubhouse with a pool, fitness center, tennis court, library, business center, picnic area, and much more.