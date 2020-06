Amenities

Beautiful fully furnished 1 bedroom unit with screened balcony. Queen bed in bedroom with two spacious walk-in closets. Washer & dryer insie. Flat screen TV in living room. Great location minutes from I-95. Walking distance from Mets Stadium and many shops and restaurants in the St Lucie West Area. Community offers 24-hour Fitness Center, beautiful pool and hot tub, tennis court, car wash area and well maintained grounds. *Available for Seasonal Rental* Six months minimum. Higher rental rates apply with leases shorter than 12 months.