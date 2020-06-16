All apartments in Port St. Lucie
Last updated April 22 2020 at 12:14 AM

11128 SW Birch Tree Circle

11128 Southwest Birch Tree Circle · (772) 713-3221
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

11128 Southwest Birch Tree Circle, Port St. Lucie, FL 34987
Seasons at Tradition

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$2,800

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1457 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
furnished
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
internet access
Spotless 2BR/2BA/2CG single family home available fully furnished/turnkey in the ever-popular gated community of Vitalia. This home features tile floors in the main living areas, new laminate flooring in both bedrooms, updated kitchen with granite counters, glass tile backsplash, gas cooking and single basin stainless steel sink. Plantation shutters throughout the home and comfortable furnishings throughout. The screened and covered lanai overlooks green space and is the perfect area to relax. Basic cable, high speed internet, lawn care and access to the resort style clubhouse & amenities is all included in the rent. Conveniently located in Tradition, this home is close to shopping, dining, hospitals and highways. Great opportunity to experience the Florida lifestyle. Call today to view!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11128 SW Birch Tree Circle have any available units?
11128 SW Birch Tree Circle has a unit available for $2,800 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Port St. Lucie, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Port St. Lucie Rent Report.
What amenities does 11128 SW Birch Tree Circle have?
Some of 11128 SW Birch Tree Circle's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11128 SW Birch Tree Circle currently offering any rent specials?
11128 SW Birch Tree Circle isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11128 SW Birch Tree Circle pet-friendly?
No, 11128 SW Birch Tree Circle is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Port St. Lucie.
Does 11128 SW Birch Tree Circle offer parking?
Yes, 11128 SW Birch Tree Circle does offer parking.
Does 11128 SW Birch Tree Circle have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 11128 SW Birch Tree Circle offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 11128 SW Birch Tree Circle have a pool?
No, 11128 SW Birch Tree Circle does not have a pool.
Does 11128 SW Birch Tree Circle have accessible units?
No, 11128 SW Birch Tree Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 11128 SW Birch Tree Circle have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 11128 SW Birch Tree Circle has units with dishwashers.
