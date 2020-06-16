11128 SW Birch Tree Circle

Amenities

Spotless 2BR/2BA/2CG single family home available fully furnished/turnkey in the ever-popular gated community of Vitalia. This home features tile floors in the main living areas, new laminate flooring in both bedrooms, updated kitchen with granite counters, glass tile backsplash, gas cooking and single basin stainless steel sink. Plantation shutters throughout the home and comfortable furnishings throughout. The screened and covered lanai overlooks green space and is the perfect area to relax. Basic cable, high speed internet, lawn care and access to the resort style clubhouse & amenities is all included in the rent. Conveniently located in Tradition, this home is close to shopping, dining, hospitals and highways. Great opportunity to experience the Florida lifestyle. Call today to view!