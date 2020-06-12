/
3 bedroom apartments
70 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Port St. John, FL
1 of 12
Last updated June 12 at 08:13pm
Sunrise Village Condo
1 Unit Available
7030 US-1
7030 US Route 1, Port St. John, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1186 sqft
Fully Furnished 3 Bedroom 2 Bath SEASONAL rental on the Historic Indian River Lagoon. It is a ground floor unit with a great view of the water.
1 of 33
Last updated June 12 at 08:13pm
1 Unit Available
224 Fecco Street
224 Fecco Street, Port St. John, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1320 sqft
Updated home with three bedrooms and two baths. Features, living room, dining room & family room with updated kitchen. All rooms have ceiling fans, crown molding, large yard, screened patio and garage.
1 of 9
Last updated June 12 at 08:13pm
1 Unit Available
7190 N Highway 1
7190 US Route 1, Port St. John, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1186 sqft
DIRECT RIVERFRONT END UNIT!! Remodeled condo,with granite counter tops!River views from living, bedroom and kitchen areas. Screened riverfront balcony with storage. Lovely pool area and fishing pier.
1 of 20
Last updated June 12 at 08:13pm
Port St. John
1 Unit Available
6780 Sandhill Drive
6780 Sandhill Drive, Port St. John, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
1092 sqft
Check out this lovely rental home on a wooded lot. Enjoy the large screened porch and make relaxing in your backyard easy. Home is located on a quiet street.
1 of 28
Last updated June 12 at 08:13pm
Delespine Garden
1 Unit Available
1177 La Fair Street
1177 La Fair St, Port St. John, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1258 sqft
Beautifully Refinished 3 bedroom split plan home with newly remodeled large master bedroom & private bath.
1 of 14
Last updated March 12 at 11:13pm
Port St. John
1 Unit Available
4269 Piedras Street
4269 Piedras Street, Port St. John, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,497
1375 sqft
NO smoking. First, last and security required for move in unless credit score is 700 or above. $75 lease preparation fee. $75 application fee per adult applicant. Completely remodeled home in 2016. Move in condition.
1 of 17
Last updated March 9 at 09:52pm
Port St. John
1 Unit Available
4295 Kings Highway
4295 Kings Highway, Port St. John, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
2020 sqft
This beautifully maintained home is ready for you! Huge open floor plan, full living and dining room, indoor laundry and over sized 2 car garage will fit all your need. Large shed outback and fenced in yard.
1 of 14
Last updated January 1 at 12:51pm
Port St. John
1 Unit Available
4980 Carter Street
4980 Carter Street, Port St. John, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1500 sqft
Central location for this 3 bedroom, 2 bath, 2 car garage home in Port St John. Easy commute to the Space Center, Titusville or Cocoa. Relax in the living room or watch TV in the family room. Spacious master bedroom with plenty of closet space.
Results within 5 miles of Port St. John
1 of 16
Last updated June 12 at 08:13pm
Imperial Estates
1 Unit Available
985 Glenda Drive
985 Glenda Drive, Titusville, FL
Beautiful 4 bedroom 2 bath 2 car garage house. On a great corner lot with lots of vegetation. Newly updated and move in ready. There is a screened in porch and a shed. Lawn maintenance is included.
1 of 7
Last updated June 12 at 08:13pm
Imperial Estates
1 Unit Available
4830 Key Madeira Drive
4830 Key Madeira Drive, Brevard County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,275
1138 sqft
This 3 bedroom 2 bath house has a 1 car garage. There is a FL room with it's own AC. Fenced in backyard. Close to schools, shopping and restaurants.
1 of 26
Last updated June 12 at 08:13pm
Cathedral Villas
1 Unit Available
2500 Saint Pauls Drive
2500 Saint Andrews Dr, Titusville, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
1165 sqft
Available March 21. Just Bring Your Toothbrush! Electric and water included. 11 miles to KSC, easy access to Orlando, Beaches via S.R. 50 (Cheney Hwy), I 95, and U.S. 1.
1 of 17
Last updated June 12 at 08:13pm
The Oaktrails at Meadowridge
1 Unit Available
5589 River Oaks Drive
5589 River Oaks Drive, Titusville, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1814 sqft
Terrific rental located near the aerospace hub of Titusville outside Space Coast Commerce Park. right off Grissom Pkwy in Meadowridge. 3 bedroom, 2 bath open floor plan with large kitchen. Fully fenced yard. Ready for move in!
1 of 20
Last updated June 12 at 08:13pm
Port St. John
1 Unit Available
5950 Acme Avenue
5950 Acme Avenue, Brevard County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1348 sqft
Here's your chance to live in a almost new, custom home with no HOA! This 3 bed / 2 bath home is centrally located in Pt. St. John.
1 of 26
Last updated June 12 at 08:13pm
River Heights
1 Unit Available
112 Highview Drive
112 Highview Drive, Brevard County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
1945 sqft
Charming 3 bedroom 2 bathroom home tucked away in the River Heights community along Indian River Drive! This home has been completely remodeled, including a new roof in 2017, hurricane impact windows, new kitchen and bathrooms, new flooring, new
1 of 10
Last updated June 12 at 08:13pm
Port St. John
1 Unit Available
6209 Gayle Drive
6209 Gayle Drive, Brevard County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1300 sqft
Spacious 3 bedroom 2 bath 1 Car Garage split plan home in Port St. John. Short drive to I-95. Vaulted ceiling with ceiling fans in all rooms. Kitchen appliances include refrigerator, glass-top stove with hood, and dishwasher.
1 of 12
Last updated August 20 at 10:26pm
1 Unit Available
4646 Janet Road
4646 Janet Road, Brevard County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1120 sqft
QUIET COUNTRY SETTING ON OVER ONE ACRE LOT, WELL MAINTAINED HOME FEATURES TWO LARGE SCREEN PORCHES ON NORTH AND SOUTH SIDES OF HOUSE, LARGE LAUNDRY ROOM, LAWN SERVICE IS INCLUDES - OPEN PARKING ONLY - GARAGE IS NOT PART OF RENTAL AND USED BY OWNER,
Results within 10 miles of Port St. John
1 of 40
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Villa De Palmas
1 Unit Available
208 Via Havarre
208 Via Havarre, Merritt Island, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
1851 sqft
Great location in Merritt Island! - Great location in Merritt Island for easy access to the beachline! Just minutes to the beach or 45 minutes to Orlando. Newer carpet in living room and bedroom! Corner lot, 3 bedroom, 2 bath with 2 car garage.
1 of 14
Last updated June 12 at 07:29am
Hampton Homes
1 Unit Available
270 Patrick Ave
270 Patrick Avenue, Merritt Island, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
1635 sqft
Beautiful 3 Bedroom 2 Bath home. This beautiful home has just been completely remodeled and is ready to be your new home. This home features 3 bedrooms and 2 baths, a large kitchen with lots of cabinets and counter top space.
1 of 31
Last updated June 12 at 07:29am
The Trails Of Titusville
1 Unit Available
3443 Yashica Ct
3443 Yashica Court, Titusville, FL
Spacious Open floor plan home! Vaulted ceilings in living room, family room, kitchen and Master Bedroom! Large kitchen with modern Stainless Steel Appliances and cabinets with roller shelves!! Walk in pantry with metal shelving Indoor Laundry room
1 of 17
Last updated June 12 at 07:29am
Catalina Isle Estates
1 Unit Available
465 Sundoro Ct
465 Sundoro Court, Merritt Island, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
1400 sqft
Move in ready and completely renovated!!! Gorgeous 3 bedroom canal pool home. Located in the heart of Merritt Island. A must see!!! Brand new kitchen cabinets, Stainless Steel Appliances, 2 year old AC and new roof in 2017.
1 of 32
Last updated June 12 at 08:13pm
Catalina Isle Estates
1 Unit Available
410 Mauna Loa Court
410 Mauna Loa Court, Merritt Island, FL
Great Waterfront Pool home in a very nice and quite neighborhood. This 4 bedroom 2 bath home is centrally located in the most convenient location of Merritt Island.
1 of 33
Last updated June 12 at 08:13pm
Huntington Lakes
1 Unit Available
1140 Serengeti Way
1140 Serengeti Way, Rockledge, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
1706 sqft
Wonderful short term rental for 6 months. No less than 3 months. Conveniently located centrally to wherever you need to be. Open floor plan with updated kitchen with a large island, 3 nice sized bedrooms and an office/ den.
1 of 14
Last updated June 12 at 08:13pm
Spring Valley
1 Unit Available
3810 Valley Lane
3810 Valley Lane, Titusville, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1743 sqft
A must see! This charming home with an open floor plan in the heart of Titusville! This 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom home with a 2-stall garage will give you over 1,700 living sq ft of generous space to move about (including a separate living room,
1 of 8
Last updated June 12 at 08:13pm
Indian River Shores
1 Unit Available
3280 Alamanda Court
3280 Alamanda Court, Titusville, FL
This 4 bedroom 2 bath home is beautiful on the inside. It has been completely remodeled! Everything is new! There is a 2 car carport and the backyard is getting a new fence. This rental will not last long.
