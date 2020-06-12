/
2 bedroom apartments
47 2 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Port St. John, FL
Sunrise Village Condo
1 Unit Available
6850 N Highway 1
6850 US Route 1, Port St. John, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
1036 sqft
This is a beautiful riverfront unit. Gorgeous views of the river from the living room and master bedroom. Complex offers community pool and tennis court. Pest control and water is included in the rent.
Results within 5 miles of Port St. John
The Meadows East
1 Unit Available
851 Marcella Lane
851 Marcella Lane, Titusville, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
962 sqft
Peaceful and CLEAN end unit townhouse in desirable Meadows East. Relax on your screened back porch & enjoy nature from your private WOODED lot out back.
Indian River City
1 Unit Available
349 Jepson Street
349 Jepson Street, Titusville, FL
2 Bedrooms
$875
550 sqft
Total remodel being done inside this great unit. 2 bedroom 1 bath duplex will be fabulous when done.\Owner will consider pet on case by case basis, no dangerous breeds with $275 non refundable pet fee.
1 Unit Available
5610 Sisson Road
5610 Sisson Road, Brevard County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
1126 sqft
Nice 1/2 duplex with great yard and plenty of space. Two bedrooms, two baths with one car garage. Tenant to maintain water system.
Indian River Heights
1 Unit Available
4599 Moon Road
4599 Moon Road, Titusville, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,000
854 sqft
NOT A SECTION 8 APPROVED PROPERTY AND NO PETS PLEASE! Light and bright two bedroom first floor end unit in quadplex convenient to restaurants and shopping.
Indian River City
1 Unit Available
233 Birch Street
233 Birch Street, Titusville, FL
2 Bedrooms
$850
900 sqft
This charming bungalow has 2 bedrooms and 1 bathroom. Unit has been update with tile floors, new kitchen with granite countertops and bathroom. Located close to shopping, restaurants, and the Indian River.
Results within 10 miles of Port St. John
Read Allen
1 Unit Available
1083 S DELEON AVE
1083 South Deleon Avenue, Titusville, FL
2 Bedrooms
$835
857 sqft
Cute & Updated Titusville Duplex Close to Downtown - Cute, Clean, and ready for you! This 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom unit is ready for immediate occupancy.
Crestview Acres
1 Unit Available
800 N Fiske Boulevard
800 Fiske Boulevard North, Cocoa, FL
2 Bedrooms
$750
850 sqft
Second floor 2 bedroom unit.Located close to everything, schools, shopping, parks, restaurants, easy commute routes and bus route.Owner will consider 1 pet, no dangerous breeds, and no more than 30lbs, with non refundable pet fee of $275.
1 Unit Available
803 S Washington Avenue
803 Washington Avenue, Titusville, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,300
1089 sqft
STEP BACK IN TIME...when you step into this historic 1926 bungalow located in Downtown Titusville. Convenient to Kennedy Space Center and I-95, this Old World Spanish home offers the original charm of the 1920's with the modern comforts of today.
Merritt Court Townhomes
1 Unit Available
311 Sherwood Place
311 Sherwood Place, Merritt Island, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,175
1016 sqft
Wonderful, REMODELED Townhouse located conveniently close to everything!! Complex offers a community pool which is just steps away! Views of the waterfall and pond. Patio area to sit out on. Owner will take a pet 35lbs. and under
1 Unit Available
2360 N Tropical
2360 North Tropical Trail, Merritt Island, FL
2 Bedrooms
$995
665 sqft
Cute two bedroom/one bath in a great central Merritt Island location. Updated kitchen, tile and new paint throughout. End unit in a quadplex in a quiet neighborhood. Close to shopping, restaurants, and the beaches!
1 Unit Available
1220 Fern Street
1220 Fern Street, Cocoa West, FL
2 Bedrooms
$895
600 sqft
Two bedroom one bath duplex featuring tile countertops, full-size refrigerator and heat generating electric fireplace. The freshly painted unit has tile flooring throughout the family room and bedrooms. The unit has large shared fenced backyard.
Shepards Park Acres
1 Unit Available
985 S Fiske Boulevard
985 South Fiske Boulevard, Rockledge, FL
2 Bedrooms
$900
960 sqft
Affordable 2 bedroom conveniently located in the heart of Rockledge. new fence, pets accepted.
Townhomes and Villas of Diana Shores
1 Unit Available
1623 Jolson Court
1623 Jolson Court, Merritt Island, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
1005 sqft
Great location and ready to move in. Nice unit with two bedrooms, two baths, screened patio, one-car garage. Community pool. Owner will consider one small pet under 20 lbs.
1 Unit Available
2467 S Washington Avenue
2467 Washington Avenue, Titusville, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
830 sqft
Come and stay in this nice, fully furnished condo on the water. Walking distance to shopping and eating and movie theater. Gorgeous view of the Space Center and all the launches that are planned for this year.
Royal Oak Golf Country Club
1 Unit Available
1890 Knox McRae Drive
1890 Knox Mcrae Drive, Titusville, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
880 sqft
This is a beautiful two bedroom two bathroom unit with full furnishings. This unit can be rented long term or short term. If rented less than 6 months there is 12% sales tax.
1 Unit Available
1552 University Lane
1552 University Lane, Cocoa, FL
2 Bedrooms
$975
874 sqft
NICE unit in College Pines. Second floor walk up. Centrally located, across from Campus, close to shopping, restaurants. Stackable washer/dryer in unit. Screened Balcony. Owner will consider one small pet for the right tenant, 20lb max.
1 Unit Available
255 Spring Drive
255 Spring Drive, Merritt Island, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
1037 sqft
UPDATED 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom in Summer Place! Perfect location, right next to 528 for a short ride to the beach! Community pool in the complex. Washer & Dryer with the unit.
1 Unit Available
1715 Dixon Boulevard
1715 Dixon Boulevard, Cocoa, FL
2 Bedrooms
$725
674 sqft
OWNER IS GIVING 50% OFF 1ST MONTHS RENT IF RENTED BY 6/1/2020. This two bedroom condo is rent ready. Water, sewer, and trash is included in the rent with a community pool. The complex also includes a rec room and sports facility.
1 Unit Available
3019 Sea Gate Circle
3019 Sea Gate Cir, Brevard County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
1110 sqft
Nice duplex with two bedrooms, two baths and a one car garage. Lots of kitchen cabinets with tiled counter tops, tiled and laminate wood floors, updated bath vanities, painted in designer colors. Large lot with fenced yard and beautiful oak trees.
1 Unit Available
1706 University Lane
1706 University Lane, Cocoa, FL
2 Bedrooms
$900
864 sqft
Well maintained 2/2 unit on the first floor with screened patio. Located near major highways, great access to the beaches, restaurants & Disney.
Rose Hill Estates
1 Unit Available
95 Lucas Road
95 Lucas Road, Merritt Island, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
1008 sqft
Adorable 2 Bedroom, 2 Bath duplex located right off Courtenay Parkway. Tile throughout, New cabinets and baseboards installed in 2018. Lots of cabinet space! Plenty of space in the big eat in kitchen. Duplex has a Washer and Dryer hookup inside unit.
Royal Oak Golf Country Club
1 Unit Available
2170 Knox Mcrae Drive
2170 Knox Mcrae Drive, Titusville, FL
2 Bedrooms
$875
813 sqft
Nice two bedroom condo. HOA rules say one pet under 30 pounds.
Colonial Heights
1 Unit Available
560 Concord Avenue
560 Concord Avenue, Titusville, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
1309 sqft
Spacious 2 bedroom 2 bath single family home with 2 car garage. Newer paint/carpet throughout, Dining/living combo area in addition to family room. Master bath has walk in shower and larger closet space.
