Last updated July 15 2020 at 7:17 PM

7220 N. US Highway 1 Unit 103

7220 N Highway 1 · No Longer Available
Location

7220 N Highway 1, Port St. John, FL 32927

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
pool
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
microwave
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
car wash area
pool
bbq/grill
tennis court
2BR/2BA WATERFRONT CONDO -
This ground floor, 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom condo has a direct water view and is just steps away from the pool. Recent bathroom upgrades include vanities, mirrors and light fixtures. Kitchen features stainless steel appliances, including built-in microwave. Ceramic tile floors throughout, screened in porch, ceiling fans and window treatments. Storm shutters are included with the unit. 2 community pools, car wash area, barbecue area and tennis courts. HOA approval of tenant is necessary before move in. No pets over 30 pounds. Basic cable, pest control and water utilities are included in rent. HOA Screening/Application process - fee $50/application. HOA approval within 2 - 4 business days.

Directions: US Highway 1 northbound to Sunrise Landing South entrance, turn left and condo is on the right.

(RLNE4453008)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7220 N. US Highway 1 Unit 103 have any available units?
7220 N. US Highway 1 Unit 103 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Port St. John, FL.
What amenities does 7220 N. US Highway 1 Unit 103 have?
Some of 7220 N. US Highway 1 Unit 103's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7220 N. US Highway 1 Unit 103 currently offering any rent specials?
7220 N. US Highway 1 Unit 103 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7220 N. US Highway 1 Unit 103 pet-friendly?
Yes, 7220 N. US Highway 1 Unit 103 is pet friendly.
Does 7220 N. US Highway 1 Unit 103 offer parking?
No, 7220 N. US Highway 1 Unit 103 does not offer parking.
Does 7220 N. US Highway 1 Unit 103 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7220 N. US Highway 1 Unit 103 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7220 N. US Highway 1 Unit 103 have a pool?
Yes, 7220 N. US Highway 1 Unit 103 has a pool.
Does 7220 N. US Highway 1 Unit 103 have accessible units?
No, 7220 N. US Highway 1 Unit 103 does not have accessible units.
Does 7220 N. US Highway 1 Unit 103 have units with dishwashers?
No, 7220 N. US Highway 1 Unit 103 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 7220 N. US Highway 1 Unit 103 have units with air conditioning?
No, 7220 N. US Highway 1 Unit 103 does not have units with air conditioning.
