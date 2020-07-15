7220 N. US Highway 1 Unit 103

Amenities

2BR/2BA WATERFRONT CONDO -

This ground floor, 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom condo has a direct water view and is just steps away from the pool. Recent bathroom upgrades include vanities, mirrors and light fixtures. Kitchen features stainless steel appliances, including built-in microwave. Ceramic tile floors throughout, screened in porch, ceiling fans and window treatments. Storm shutters are included with the unit. 2 community pools, car wash area, barbecue area and tennis courts. HOA approval of tenant is necessary before move in. No pets over 30 pounds. Basic cable, pest control and water utilities are included in rent. HOA Screening/Application process - fee $50/application. HOA approval within 2 - 4 business days.



Directions: US Highway 1 northbound to Sunrise Landing South entrance, turn left and condo is on the right.



(RLNE4453008)