/
/
/
2 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 12 2020 at 6:46 PM
111 2 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Port Salerno, FL
1 of 30
Last updated June 12 at 06:17pm
Port Salerno
1 Unit Available
5771 SE Windsong Lane
5771 Southeast Windsong Lane, Port Salerno, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
1288 sqft
Come check out this awesome, furnished, 2 story rental in Stuart's beautiful Emerald Lakes. This private, gated community offers a clubhouse, community pool, tennis, many scenic walking paths, and much more. This townhouse has 2 bedrooms, 2.
1 of 4
Last updated June 12 at 06:18pm
Port Salerno
1 Unit Available
4843 SE Bollard Avenue
4843 Southeast Bollard Avenue, Port Salerno, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,600
1100 sqft
Beautiful villa, in Rocky Point area, in Port Salerno. You can see the intracoastal from the driveway and you can go to the docks and local restaurants and conveniences. It is beautifully, tastefully fully furnished everything, including..
Results within 1 mile of Port Salerno
1 of 15
Last updated June 12 at 06:18pm
Port Salerno
1 Unit Available
6116 SE Riverboat Drive
6116 Southeast Riverboat Drive, Martin County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
1288 sqft
LIKE NEW, FULLY FURNISHED 2br/2.5bth, 2 STORY TOWNHOUSE WITH PRIVATE FANS. READY TO MOVE-IN : fully upgraded bathrooms and kitchen, pergo & tiles on first floor,carpet in bedrooms and stairs.
1 of 18
Last updated June 12 at 06:18pm
1 Unit Available
3225 SE Mimosa Street
3225 Southeast Mimosa Street, Martin County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
900 sqft
Single family home in Hibiscus Park. 2 bedroom 2 bath and 1 car garage. Tile throughout. Full size washer/dryer. Screened patio. Interior freshly painted. 1st month, last month and sec. deposited required for move in .
1 of 6
Last updated June 12 at 06:17pm
1 Unit Available
7191 SE Lillian Ct
7191 Southeast Lillian Court, Martin County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
980 sqft
Perfect in every way, this 2BR, 1BA rental is in Duckwood, the best kept secret in Martin County! Tenant has use of community pool, billiards and more! 55 + community requires interview, credit check, first, last & security.
Results within 5 miles of Port Salerno
Verified
1 of 10
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
1 Unit Available
Astorwood
1228 SE Asterwood Place, Stuart, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,215
864 sqft
Astorwood Apartments invites you to live life on your own terms. Our community has several home, community, and location advantages.
Verified
1 of 18
Last updated January 23 at 07:01am
Contact for Availability
Estates at Stuart
88 SE Hancock St, Stuart, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,385
Located just minutes from S Kanner Highway. Units include hardwood floors, in unit laundry, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. Apartments are pet friendly and include pool table and volleyball court.
1 of 42
Last updated June 12 at 06:17pm
1 Unit Available
1550 NE Ocean Blvd.
1550 Northeast Ocean Boulevard, Martin County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
1101 sqft
This gorgeous 2 bedroom, 2 bath condo is a renters MUST have! Come indulge in the Florida lifestyle as this furnished condo overlooks the St Lucie river from its spacious screened in balcony.
1 of 11
Last updated June 12 at 06:17pm
1 Unit Available
2950 SE Ocean Blvd
2950 Southeast Ocean Boulevard, Stuart, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
1044 sqft
Ready to rent. 2nd floor beautiful corner condo. 2 bedrooms/2 baths nicely furnished. Close to restaurants, shopping and the beaches of Hutchinson Island. Heated community pool. Basic cable, water and pest control included.
1 of 28
Last updated June 12 at 06:17pm
1 Unit Available
2929 SE Ocean Blvd
2929 Southeast Ocean Boulevard, Stuart, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
992 sqft
Fully furnished 2/2 second floor condo available for season. Ninety day minimum. Fabulous location within walking distance to restaurants, shops, etc. and less than a mile to ocean.
1 of 15
Last updated June 12 at 06:17pm
1 Unit Available
2440 SE Ocean Blvd
2440 Southeast Ocean Boulevard, Stuart, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
969 sqft
2 Bedroom, 2 bathroom nicely furnished second floor condominium overlooking the community heated pool in this quiet community.
1 of 30
Last updated June 12 at 06:17pm
1 Unit Available
1501 NE Ocean Blvd
1501 Northeast Ocean Boulevard, Martin County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$3,000
925 sqft
AVAILABLE FOR THIS SEASON!! LOOKING FOR A LAST MINUTE RENTAL? Available. Adorable Oceanfront 2 bedroom 1 1/2 bath Condo available for a 3 month minimum lease for this coming season, JUST CHOOSE THE MONTHS YOU NEED.
1 of 1
Last updated June 12 at 06:17pm
1 Unit Available
290 SE Kitching Circle
290 Southeast Kitching Circle, Stuart, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1073 sqft
The Estates at Stuart is a luxury gated condominium community with numerous amenities including a pool, exercise facility, billiard room, tot lot and children's playroom. This second floor unit has vaulted ceilings and crown molding.
1 of 14
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
13 SW Hideaway Pl
13 Southwest Hideaway Place, Martin County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
850 sqft
HIDEAWAY UNIT 13 - Property Id: 120290 Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/120290 Property Id 120290 No Pets Allowed (RLNE5829845)
1 of 11
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
1515 Northeast Beacon Drive
1515 Northeast Beacon Drive, Jensen Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
931 sqft
Immaculate Furnished condo 1,300 a month Choose 6 months or annual rental 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, 2 full baths. Perfect location with the ocean minutes away. Available June 6th.
1 of 33
Last updated June 12 at 06:18pm
1 Unit Available
4289 SW Pine Cove Court
4289 Southwest Pine Cove Court, Martin County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
1246 sqft
Come see this beautiful home in Stuart. It is a 2/2 in the White Marsh Community. GRANITE COUNTER TOPS, MAPLE CABINET UPPERS, TILE THRU OUT LIVING AREA. GREAT LOCATION, GATED COMMUNITY, POOL, CABANA. NO PETS ALLOWED.
1 of 33
Last updated June 12 at 06:18pm
1 Unit Available
8544 SE Retreat Drive
8544 Southeast Retreat Drive, Martin County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$3,700
1526 sqft
Easy to view. Clean, clean. Everything is like new. NO PETS and NO SMOKING. Tenant pays electric, water & upgrades to cable. Tenant must have content insurance.4 Months only. HOA Rules.
1 of 33
Last updated June 12 at 06:17pm
1 Unit Available
1950 SW Palm City Road
1950 Southwest Palm City Road, Stuart, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
938 sqft
Great Second Floor, 2 BR Waterfront Condo in a Beautiful Riverfront Boating Community of Circle Bay Yacht Club with Dockage for your Boat and Ocean Access.
1 of 30
Last updated June 12 at 06:18pm
1 Unit Available
8957 SE Hobe Ridge Av Avenue
8957 Southeast Hobe Ridge Avenue, Hobe Sound, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
1156 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 8957 SE Hobe Ridge Av Avenue in Hobe Sound. View photos, descriptions and more!
1 of 19
Last updated June 12 at 06:18pm
1 Unit Available
748 SW 36th Terrace
748 Southwest 36th Terrace, Palm City, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
1021 sqft
This duplex is a 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom unit with an open living room area and eat in kitchen. The kitchen has soft close cabinets and all appliances. There is a screened porch off the kitchen leading into a large backyard.
1 of 17
Last updated June 12 at 06:18pm
1 Unit Available
1900 S Kanner Highway
1900 South Kanner Highway, Stuart, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
1032 sqft
Come and preview this fantastic 2 bedroom 2 bathroom condo convenient to downtown Stuart. Clean and Vacant with fresh paint and tiled throughout.
1 of 12
Last updated June 12 at 06:17pm
1 Unit Available
2176 NE Rustic Place
2176 Northeast Rustic Place, Jensen Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
1073 sqft
Super Condition for this 2 bedroom, 1 Bathroom Duplex in Jensen Beach! Freshly Painted, Tile & Vinyl Throughout + The Large Enclosed Florida Room makes a Great Family/Office/Flex/Bonus Room!! Large Utility Room offers a Full Size Washer & Dryer.
1 of 12
Last updated June 12 at 06:17pm
1 Unit Available
443 SE Fini Drive
443 Southeast Fini Drive, Stuart, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
1235 sqft
Super cute and clean two, but possible three bedroom half duplex. No carpet, super clean home with fenced yard and large backyard shed/ workshop. The back den could be a third bedroom with its own bathroom.
1 of 10
Last updated June 12 at 06:18pm
1 Unit Available
2758 SE Birmingham Drive
2758 SE Birmingham Drive, Stuart, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,425
1280 sqft
YOU'LL LOVE THIS 2/2.5 WITH 1 CAR GARAGE NICE TOWNHOUSE WITH GRANITE COUNTERTOPS, WHITE CABINETS, STAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCES, NEWER CARPET, FULL SIZE WASHER AND DRYER. PROPERTY BACKS UP TO THE PRESERVES. WATER AND CABLE ARE INCLUDED IN THE RENT.
Similar Pages
Port Salerno 1 BedroomsPort Salerno 2 BedroomsPort Salerno 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsPort Salerno 3 BedroomsPort Salerno Apartments with Balcony
Port Salerno Apartments with GaragePort Salerno Apartments with Hardwood FloorsPort Salerno Apartments with ParkingPort Salerno Apartments with Pool
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Boca Raton, FLWest Palm Beach, FLBoynton Beach, FLDelray Beach, FLPort St. Lucie, FLPalm Beach Gardens, FLWellington, FLJupiter, FLLake Worth, FLRoyal Palm Beach, FLFort Pierce, FLPalm Springs, FL
Riviera Beach, FLLantana, FLStuart, FLPalm Beach, FLNorth Palm Beach, FLJensen Beach, FLLake Belvedere Estates, FLHobe Sound, FLPalm City, FLMicco, FLJupiter Farms, FLLoxahatchee Groves, FL