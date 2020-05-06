5722 SE Nassau Terrace

Amenities

A perfect winter getaway! Delightful fully furnished 4 bedroom 4 bath pool home in Rocky Point Estates. Stunning, completely remodeled and professionally decorated . Available September thru March. Will consider shorter term at TBD price. All will love this sun filled home, 2 ensuite bedrooms on 1st floor and upstairs includes huge master & another bedroom or office/sitting area. Duel sinks, his and her closet, separate spa tub & shower grace master. Family and friends can spread out as all bedrooms boast private patios. Chefs delight kitchen with be command central with high end appliances, huge work island, 6 burner stove complete W/pot filler. Heated pool & fully fenced yard. Located across the street from Rocky Point Estate Community Park. Great views of Marina & Intercoastal. Large laundry room, 1 car garage & circular drive. Minutes to dining, boat ramp, shopping, golf shopping & more. 1 dog, 25 lb or less hypoallergenic only may be allowed. Tenant pay tax & utilities.