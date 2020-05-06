All apartments in Port Salerno
Last updated May 6 2020 at 11:54 PM

5722 SE Nassau Terrace

5722 Southeast Nassau Terrace · (772) 341-3182
Location

5722 Southeast Nassau Terrace, Port Salerno, FL 34997
Port Salerno

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$6,500

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 4 Bath · 2886 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
furnished
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
A perfect winter getaway! Delightful fully furnished 4 bedroom 4 bath pool home in Rocky Point Estates. Stunning, completely remodeled and professionally decorated . Available September thru March. Will consider shorter term at TBD price. All will love this sun filled home, 2 ensuite bedrooms on 1st floor and upstairs includes huge master & another bedroom or office/sitting area. Duel sinks, his and her closet, separate spa tub & shower grace master. Family and friends can spread out as all bedrooms boast private patios. Chefs delight kitchen with be command central with high end appliances, huge work island, 6 burner stove complete W/pot filler. Heated pool & fully fenced yard. Located across the street from Rocky Point Estate Community Park. Great views of Marina & Intercoastal. Large laundry room, 1 car garage & circular drive. Minutes to dining, boat ramp, shopping, golf shopping & more. 1 dog, 25 lb or less hypoallergenic only may be allowed. Tenant pay tax & utilities.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
limit: 1
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5722 SE Nassau Terrace have any available units?
5722 SE Nassau Terrace has a unit available for $6,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 5722 SE Nassau Terrace have?
Some of 5722 SE Nassau Terrace's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5722 SE Nassau Terrace currently offering any rent specials?
5722 SE Nassau Terrace isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5722 SE Nassau Terrace pet-friendly?
Yes, 5722 SE Nassau Terrace is pet friendly.
Does 5722 SE Nassau Terrace offer parking?
Yes, 5722 SE Nassau Terrace does offer parking.
Does 5722 SE Nassau Terrace have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5722 SE Nassau Terrace offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5722 SE Nassau Terrace have a pool?
Yes, 5722 SE Nassau Terrace has a pool.
Does 5722 SE Nassau Terrace have accessible units?
No, 5722 SE Nassau Terrace does not have accessible units.
Does 5722 SE Nassau Terrace have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5722 SE Nassau Terrace has units with dishwashers.
Does 5722 SE Nassau Terrace have units with air conditioning?
No, 5722 SE Nassau Terrace does not have units with air conditioning.
