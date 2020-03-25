5626 SE Schooner Oaks Way

Amenities

A great opportunity for a short term rental. Available May 15-Oct 31; 3 month minimum. This 2-story waterfront condo has amazing views of the "Crossroads" (St Lucie River, Intracoastal Waterway & Atlantic Ocean). Freshly painted, new carpet and furniture. Decorated with lovely "Florida beach" accents; the condo is fully furnished with linens, cook & dishware, etc. Looking for that person who appreciates immaculate accommodations and will keep them clean and beautiful. Tenant has access to community amenities--pool, hot tub, clubhouse, kayak launch, gazebo, fishing dock, tennis court, etc. Cable, internet, water and electric ($65 month cap) included. Maximum 4 people per unit. No smoking, no pets. Condo Association application includes background check $100 and interview (can be via telephone), $150 exit cleaning fee. Owner pays condo association dues as well as the common ground security deposit required for rentals.