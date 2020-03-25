All apartments in Port Salerno
Find more places like 5626 SE Schooner Oaks Way.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Port Salerno, FL
/
5626 SE Schooner Oaks Way
Last updated March 25 2020 at 10:37 PM

5626 SE Schooner Oaks Way

5626 Southeast Schooner Oaks Way · (715) 891-1173
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Port Salerno
See all
Furnished Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all

Location

5626 Southeast Schooner Oaks Way, Port Salerno, FL 34997
Port Salerno

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$2,200

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1700 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
pool
tennis court
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
furnished
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
pool
hot tub
internet access
tennis court
A great opportunity for a short term rental. Available May 15-Oct 31; 3 month minimum. This 2-story waterfront condo has amazing views of the "Crossroads" (St Lucie River, Intracoastal Waterway & Atlantic Ocean). Freshly painted, new carpet and furniture. Decorated with lovely "Florida beach" accents; the condo is fully furnished with linens, cook & dishware, etc. Looking for that person who appreciates immaculate accommodations and will keep them clean and beautiful. Tenant has access to community amenities--pool, hot tub, clubhouse, kayak launch, gazebo, fishing dock, tennis court, etc. Cable, internet, water and electric ($65 month cap) included. Maximum 4 people per unit. No smoking, no pets. Condo Association application includes background check $100 and interview (can be via telephone), $150 exit cleaning fee. Owner pays condo association dues as well as the common ground security deposit required for rentals.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 1 space/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5626 SE Schooner Oaks Way have any available units?
5626 SE Schooner Oaks Way has a unit available for $2,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 5626 SE Schooner Oaks Way have?
Some of 5626 SE Schooner Oaks Way's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5626 SE Schooner Oaks Way currently offering any rent specials?
5626 SE Schooner Oaks Way isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5626 SE Schooner Oaks Way pet-friendly?
No, 5626 SE Schooner Oaks Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Port Salerno.
Does 5626 SE Schooner Oaks Way offer parking?
Yes, 5626 SE Schooner Oaks Way does offer parking.
Does 5626 SE Schooner Oaks Way have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5626 SE Schooner Oaks Way offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5626 SE Schooner Oaks Way have a pool?
Yes, 5626 SE Schooner Oaks Way has a pool.
Does 5626 SE Schooner Oaks Way have accessible units?
No, 5626 SE Schooner Oaks Way does not have accessible units.
Does 5626 SE Schooner Oaks Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5626 SE Schooner Oaks Way has units with dishwashers.
Does 5626 SE Schooner Oaks Way have units with air conditioning?
No, 5626 SE Schooner Oaks Way does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 5626 SE Schooner Oaks Way?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Port Salerno 1 BedroomsPort Salerno 2 Bedrooms
Port Salerno Dog Friendly ApartmentsPort Salerno Furnished Apartments
Port Salerno Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Boca Raton, FLWest Palm Beach, FLBoynton Beach, FLDelray Beach, FLPort St. Lucie, FLPalm Beach Gardens, FLWellington, FLJupiter, FLLake Worth, FLRoyal Palm Beach, FLFort Pierce, FLPalm Springs, FL
Riviera Beach, FLLantana, FLStuart, FLPalm Beach, FLNorth Palm Beach, FLJensen Beach, FLLake Belvedere Estates, FLHobe Sound, FLPalm City, FLMicco, FLJupiter Farms, FLLoxahatchee Groves, FL
North River Shores, FLHypoluxo, FLAtlantis, FLHutchinson Island South, FLThe Acreage, FLTequesta, FLHighland Beach, FLCabana Colony, FLWest Vero Corridor, FLIndian River Shores, FLRiver Park, FLVero Beach, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Everglades UniversityFlorida Atlantic University
Palm Beach Atlantic University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity