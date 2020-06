Amenities

3/2/1 Lovely Community of Schooner Oaks-Annual Lease! - Enter this lovely 3/2/1 townhouse on the ground floor which leads you to the stairs and the second floor. This spacious townhome is fully contained on the top floor and has more than 2000 sq.ft. of space. New carpet throughout and freshly painted. Light and airy with plenty of room, the large living room/dining area has sliding glass doors that open to the wrap around wood deck space and views of the lush tropical tree tops-a perfect ambiance for entertaining. Large kitchen area with breakfast bar and lots of space for a kitchen table or perhaps an office area. Three large bedrooms, the master has a walk-in closet and spacious master bath with enclosed shower and make-up vanity area. Full sized washer and dryer for your added convenience. Fans complete the indoor amenities in this lovely home. The community features a gazebo right on the Indian River Lagoon, a community pool & tennis courts & clubhouse for your convenience. No Commercial vehicles! No Pets.



(RLNE2833117)