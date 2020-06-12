All apartments in Port Salerno
Port Salerno, FL
5029 SE Jack Avenue
Last updated June 12 2020 at 6:19 PM

5029 SE Jack Avenue

5029 Southeast Jack Avenue · (888) 534-1116
Location

5029 Southeast Jack Avenue, Port Salerno, FL 34997
Port Salerno

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$2,200

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1831 sqft

Amenities

granite counters
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
granite counters
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Spacious 3 BR/2 BA/2 CG with tall ceilings, granite counter tops, walk-in closet, and large backyard located close to schools, shopping, restaurants, waterways, boat ramps, and golf courses. Unfurnished annual lease available June 1st.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5029 SE Jack Avenue have any available units?
5029 SE Jack Avenue has a unit available for $2,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 5029 SE Jack Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
5029 SE Jack Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5029 SE Jack Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 5029 SE Jack Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Port Salerno.
Does 5029 SE Jack Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 5029 SE Jack Avenue does offer parking.
Does 5029 SE Jack Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5029 SE Jack Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5029 SE Jack Avenue have a pool?
No, 5029 SE Jack Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 5029 SE Jack Avenue have accessible units?
No, 5029 SE Jack Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 5029 SE Jack Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 5029 SE Jack Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5029 SE Jack Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 5029 SE Jack Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
