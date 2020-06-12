Spacious 3 BR/2 BA/2 CG with tall ceilings, granite counter tops, walk-in closet, and large backyard located close to schools, shopping, restaurants, waterways, boat ramps, and golf courses. Unfurnished annual lease available June 1st.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 5029 SE Jack Avenue have any available units?