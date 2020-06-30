4931 Southeast Anchor Avenue - 1

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony dishwasher parking recently renovated walk in closets

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities accessible on-site laundry parking internet access

This Seven Bedroom, Seven Bathroom Former Bed and Breakfast Has It All....Lush Landscaping ,Custom Goldfish Pond and Water Features, Gated Parking and Much More...This Property Has Bees Approved For Assisted Or Independent Living and Has Been Upgraded To Meet All State Requirements...Commercial Sprinkler System. Double Of All Appliances, Hard Wired Generator and Security Cameras Throughout...

This Seven Bedroom, Seven Bathroom Former Bed and Breakfast Has It All....Lush Landscaping ,Custom Goldfish Pond and Water Features, Gated Parking and Much More...This Property Has Bees Approved For Assisted Or Independent Living and Has Been Upgraded To Meet All State Requirements...Commercial Sprinkler System. Double Of All Appliances, Hard Wired Generator and Security Cameras Throughout...