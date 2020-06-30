All apartments in Port Salerno
Last updated June 30 2020 at 4:51 AM

4931 Southeast Anchor Avenue - 1

4931 Southeast Anchor Avenue · (772) 919-1030
Location

4931 Southeast Anchor Avenue, Port Salerno, FL 34997
Port Salerno

Price and availability

7 Bedrooms

Unit 7 Bed · Avail. now

$4,000

7 Bed · 5 Bath · 2000 sqft

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
accessible
on-site laundry
parking
internet access
This Seven Bedroom, Seven Bathroom Former Bed and Breakfast Has It All....Lush Landscaping ,Custom Goldfish Pond and Water Features, Gated Parking and Much More...This Property Has Bees Approved For Assisted Or Independent Living and Has Been Upgraded To Meet All State Requirements...Commercial Sprinkler System. Double Of All Appliances, Hard Wired Generator and Security Cameras Throughout...
Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4931 Southeast Anchor Avenue - 1 have any available units?
4931 Southeast Anchor Avenue - 1 has a unit available for $4,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 4931 Southeast Anchor Avenue - 1 have?
Some of 4931 Southeast Anchor Avenue - 1's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4931 Southeast Anchor Avenue - 1 currently offering any rent specials?
4931 Southeast Anchor Avenue - 1 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4931 Southeast Anchor Avenue - 1 pet-friendly?
No, 4931 Southeast Anchor Avenue - 1 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Port Salerno.
Does 4931 Southeast Anchor Avenue - 1 offer parking?
Yes, 4931 Southeast Anchor Avenue - 1 offers parking.
Does 4931 Southeast Anchor Avenue - 1 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4931 Southeast Anchor Avenue - 1 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4931 Southeast Anchor Avenue - 1 have a pool?
No, 4931 Southeast Anchor Avenue - 1 does not have a pool.
Does 4931 Southeast Anchor Avenue - 1 have accessible units?
Yes, 4931 Southeast Anchor Avenue - 1 has accessible units.
Does 4931 Southeast Anchor Avenue - 1 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4931 Southeast Anchor Avenue - 1 has units with dishwashers.
Does 4931 Southeast Anchor Avenue - 1 have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 4931 Southeast Anchor Avenue - 1 has units with air conditioning.
