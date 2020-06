Amenities

Beautiful villa, in Rocky Point area, in Port Salerno. You can see the intracoastal from the driveway and you can go to the docks and local restaurants and conveniences. It is beautifully, tastefully fully furnished everything, including..brand new extremely comfortable mattresses. All updated, granite counter tops, front covered deck in a cute coastal neighborhood.