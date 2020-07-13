134 Apartments for rent in Port Charlotte, FL with parking

Apartment List
Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Port Charlotte apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or wit... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated July 13 at 02:31am
$
26 Units Available
Springs At Port Charlotte
24151 Beatrix Boulevard, Port Charlotte, FL
Studio
$1,044
606 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,191
853 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,431
1143 sqft
Springs at Port Charlotte is a brand new, pet-friendly, luxury apartment community in Port Charlotte, Florida. This gated community has easy access to I-75 & Publix Super Markets, Inc.
Verified

1 of 41

Last updated July 9 at 02:08pm
5 Units Available
Lakes of Tuscana
24001 Madaca Ln, Port Charlotte, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,275
975 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,445
1384 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Virtual/Facetime Tours Offered! Call for details.

1 of 16

Last updated July 13 at 02:41am
1 Unit Available
Section 21
2425 Santee Street
2425 Santee Street, Port Charlotte, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,475
1209 sqft
FOR A LIMITED TIME: FREE APPLICATION! ASK ABOUT OUR CASHLESS SECURITY DEPOSIT OPTION! Brand new home in a beautiful neighborhood! This spacious 4 bedroom, 2 bathroom single family home in Port Charlotte features: Keyless Locks, Smart Thermostat,

1 of 16

Last updated July 13 at 02:41am
1 Unit Available
Section 41
17360 Shirley Avenue
17360 Shirley Avenue, Port Charlotte, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,475
1209 sqft
FOR A LIMITED TIME: FREE APPLICATION! ASK ABOUT OUR CASHLESS SECURITY DEPOSIT OPTION! Brand new home in a beautiful neighborhood! This spacious 4 bedroom, 2 bathroom single family home in Port Charlotte features: Keyless Locks, Smart Thermostat,

1 of 16

Last updated July 13 at 02:41am
1 Unit Available
Section 10
433 Church Avenue Northwest
433 Church Avenue Northwest, Port Charlotte, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,525
1209 sqft
FOR A LIMITED TIME: FREE APPLICATION! ASK ABOUT OUR CASHLESS SECURITY DEPOSIT OPTION! Brand new home in a beautiful neighborhood! This spacious 4 bedroom, 2 bathroom single family home in Port Charlotte features: Keyless Locks, Smart Thermostat,

1 of 16

Last updated July 13 at 02:41am
1 Unit Available
Section 21
18434 Evenglow Avenue
18434 Evenglow Avenue, Port Charlotte, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,475
1209 sqft
FOR A LIMITED TIME: FREE APPLICATION! ASK ABOUT OUR CASHLESS SECURITY DEPOSIT OPTION! Brand new home in a beautiful neighborhood! This spacious 4 bedroom, 2 bathroom single family home in Port Charlotte features: Keyless Locks, Smart Thermostat,

1 of 16

Last updated July 13 at 02:41am
1 Unit Available
Section 8
18335 Avon Avenue
18335 Avon Avenue, Port Charlotte, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,275
1000 sqft
FOR A LIMITED TIME: FREE APPLICATION! ASK ABOUT OUR CASHLESS SECURITY DEPOSIT OPTION! Brand new home in a beautiful neighborhood! This spacious 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom single family home in Port Charlotte features: Keyless Locks, Smart Thermostat,

1 of 44

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Section 25
540 Lindley Ter
540 Lindley Terrace Northeast, Port Charlotte, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,950
1454 sqft
540 Lindley Ter Available 07/16/20 540 Lindley Terrace - AVAILABLE AUGUST 1 - ANNUAL - 3 Bedroom 2 Bath with Carport. Heated saltwater pool and cage built by Nautilus Pools in 2015. Concrete Seawall w/ dock and covered 8000 lb. boat lift.

1 of 8

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Section 21
18231 Regan Avenue
18231 Regan Avenue, Port Charlotte, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,625
1682 sqft
3 BED AND A DEN- NEW CONSTRUCTION - 3 BED + DEN- NEW CONSTRUCTION! THIS BEAUTIFUL 3 BED AND A DEN, 2 BATH, 2 CAR GARAGE IS ALMOST 1700 SQ FT. BRAND NEW CONSTRUCTION, GRANITE AND TILE THROUGHOUT.

1 of 51

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Section 37
18606 Briggs Cir.
18606 Briggs Circle, Port Charlotte, FL
3 Bedrooms
$3,700
2710 sqft
SPACIOUS 3-BEDROOM, 3-BATH SEASONAL RENTAL - * WATERFRONT * DOCK * HEATED POOL * SPACIOUS WITH 3-BEDROOMS, 3-BATH * TASTEFULLY FURNISHED * WI-FI INTERNET * CABLE AVAILABLE * 2-CAR GARAGE AVAILABLE FOR 2021 SEASON.

1 of 16

Last updated July 13 at 02:41am
1 Unit Available
Section 10
505 Highland Avenue Northwest
505 Highland Avenue Northwest, Port Charlotte, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,525
1209 sqft
FOR A LIMITED TIME: FREE APPLICATION! ASK ABOUT OUR CASHLESS SECURITY DEPOSIT OPTION! Brand new home in a beautiful neighborhood! This spacious 4 bedroom, 2 bathroom single family home in Port Charlotte features: Keyless Locks, Smart Thermostat,

1 of 16

Last updated July 13 at 02:41am
1 Unit Available
Section 23
2646 Rock Creek Drive
2646 Rock Creek Drive, Port Charlotte, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,425
1200 sqft
FOR A LIMITED TIME: FREE APPLICATION! ASK ABOUT OUR CASHLESS SECURITY DEPOSIT OPTION! Brand new home in a beautiful neighborhood! This spacious 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom single family home in Port Charlotte features: Keyless Locks, Smart Thermostat,

1 of 16

Last updated July 13 at 02:41am
1 Unit Available
Section 12
1450 Beacon Drive
1450 Beacon Drive, Port Charlotte, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,625
1400 sqft
FOR A LIMITED TIME: FREE APPLICATION! ASK ABOUT OUR CASHLESS SECURITY DEPOSIT OPTION! Brand new home in a beautiful neighborhood! This spacious 4 bedroom, 2 bathroom single family home in Port Charlotte features: Keyless Locks, Smart Thermostat,

1 of 16

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Section 26
20362 Emerald Ave
20362 Emerald Avenue, Port Charlotte, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
1220 sqft
***VACATION / SHORT TERM RENTAL*** - ***VACATION / SHORT TERM RENTAL*** AVAILABLE: June - Dec 2020 RENTED: January through April 2021 Jan-Mar $2,200* / month Apr-Dec $1,400* / month *Taxes and Fees not included Port Charlotte remodeled two

1 of 15

Last updated July 13 at 02:41am
1 Unit Available
Section 26
1435 Fringe Street
1435 Fringe Street, Port Charlotte, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,725
1971 sqft
This home is managed by FirstKey Homes, helping you Unlock More from your home rental experience. Apply, schedule a self-tour, or get on a waiting list for Coming Soon homes; review our resident qualifications; or see more homes at www.firstkeyhomes.

1 of 41

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
3006 Caring Way #406
3006 Caring Way, Port Charlotte, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,150
904 sqft
CENTRALLY LOCATED- ANNUAL OR SEASONAL - * Suitable for medical professionals.

1 of 8

Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
Section 37
4422 MUNDELLA CIRCLE
4422 Mundella Circle, Port Charlotte, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,250
1993 sqft
Waterfront View, Large Pool and Privacy! This unique layout shows airy and bright. It provides 3+ bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, a bonus room, pool (put in 2004), and a large living area with 10 ft.

1 of 21

Last updated July 13 at 02:19am
1 Unit Available
Section 37
4128 Gingold Street
4128 Gingold Street, Port Charlotte, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,560
1690 sqft
Property owner is seeking a 3 month rental, shorter term requests will not be considered before September 1st.

1 of 22

Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
Section 50
45 TOMPKINS STREET
45 Tompkins Street, Port Charlotte, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1273 sqft
WOW! Is what you will say when you see this beautiful BRAND NEW built home. Be the first to live in this beautiful home. 3 spacious bedrooms and 2 baths...This home boasts high ceilings and a spacious floor plan. Schedule your private tour today!

1 of 33

Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
Section 79
5087 SILVER BELL DRIVE
5087 Silver Bell Drive, Port Charlotte, FL
3 Bedrooms
$3,400
2697 sqft
AVAILABLE FOR 2021 SEASON. THREE MONTH MINIMUM. Beautiful sailboat waterfront home with heated pool and spa. Three bedrooms, two bathrooms and a two car garage with almost 2700 sq. ft. under air.

1 of 30

Last updated July 13 at 02:20am
1 Unit Available
Section 33
21880 Felton Ave
21880 Felton Avenue, Port Charlotte, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1342 sqft
This home has been remodeled and updated. This is a full 3 bedroom 2 bath home with a large screened covered lanai area. Don't wait long, rents are on the rise. 3 Bedroom 2 bath 1,400 Sq Ft, Single Family home in a great neighborhood.

1 of 30

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Section 79
18114 Avonsdale Circle
18114 Avonsdale Circle, Port Charlotte, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,800
1395 sqft
18114 Avonsdale Circle Port Charlotte - Lovely 3 bedroom 2 bath pool home on a canal with dock in Port Charlotte. This home is tastefully furnished, has a screened lanai with a beautiful canal view and large fenced yard.

1 of 17

Last updated July 13 at 03:03am
1 Unit Available
Section 44
17072 Ohara Dr
17072 Ohara Drive, Port Charlotte, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,695
2091 sqft
Immaculate 3BR, 2BA Waterfront with Boat Dock in Port Charlotte Pool Service available for annual lease.

1 of 17

Last updated July 13 at 02:19am
1 Unit Available
Section 79
18446 Van Nuys Circle
18446 Van Nuys Circle, Port Charlotte, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
1532 sqft
AVAILABLE NOW, SAILBOAT WATER, NO FIXED BRIDGES!! This single family home features a living room, dining room, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, large Florida room and a 2 car garage.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with parking in Port Charlotte, FL

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Port Charlotte apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.

Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.

Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.

If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.

Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.

Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.

Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.

