2 bed 2 bath apartments
97 2 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom Apartments for rent in Port Charlotte, FL
$
46 Units Available
Springs At Port Charlotte
24151 Beatrix Boulevard, Port Charlotte, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,377
1143 sqft
Springs at Port Charlotte is a brand new, pet-friendly, luxury apartment community in Port Charlotte, Florida. This gated community has easy access to I-75 & Publix Super Markets, Inc.
7 Units Available
Lakes of Tuscana
24001 Madaca Ln, Port Charlotte, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,390
1384 sqft
Virtual/Facetime Tours Offered! Call for details.
18119 Lake Worth Blvd
18119 Lake Worth Boulevard, Port Charlotte, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
940 sqft
Port Charlotte Pool home - No Pets Allowed (RLNE5845290)
355 Spring Lake Blvd
355 Spring Lake Boulevard Northwest, Port Charlotte, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
1306 sqft
- (RLNE5821176)
708 Bayard St
708 Bayard Street Northwest, Port Charlotte, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,395
single family home- Murdock - Property Id: 288741 Possible Lease option ( rent to own after 2 years) single family home in safe and convenient area in Murdock. 2 (but could be 3 bedroom) Large back yard. Lots of storage and ready to move in.
2300 Aaron St. #109
2300 Aaron Street, Port Charlotte, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,170
869 sqft
Annual furnished rental centrally located in Port Charlotte - 55+ Community First floor condo Fully furnished ready to move in, annual rental only 2-Bedroom 2-Bathroom Updated kitchen cabinets, appliances and counter tops Open floor plan Newer
313 Hinton St
313 Hinton Street, Port Charlotte, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,400
1008 sqft
213 Hinton Street Port Charlotte 3/2/1 with Pool - 213 Hinton Street Port Charlotte 3/2/1 with Pool . Fully Furnished Seasonal Rental. Heated Pool, Fenced Yard. Call for more information. Audra Pulaskie 941-218-1732 (RLNE5663580)
19335 Water Oak Dr G102
19335 Water Oak Drive, Port Charlotte, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
936 sqft
19335 Water Oak Drive # G102 - BOOKED NOV 2019-MAR 2020. SEASON RENTAL-HERITAGE OAK PARK-GROUND FLOOR- 2/2 CONDO!$2500/MONTHLY! CUTE AS A BUTTON! PICTURE YOURSELF IN THE BEAUTIFUL CONDO OVERLOOKING LAKES, OAKS AND PALMS.
3126 Harbor Blvd Unit 1A
3126 Harbor Boulevard, Port Charlotte, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
1143 sqft
3126 Harbor Blvd. 2/2 Condo - 3126 Harbor Blvd. 2/2 Ground Floor Spacious Condo. Located in the heart of Port Charlotte. Close to shopping, restaurants and Charlotte Harbor Beach. Call Audra Pulaskie 941-391-0965 No Pets Allowed (RLNE5347177)
21300 Brinson Avenue-ACH Unit 113
21300 Brinson Avenue, Port Charlotte, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
919 sqft
Seasonal 2b/2b condo Charlotte Square - 2b/2b fully furnished 1 carport with a lovely screened lanai condo in Charlotte Square. Walking distance to shops and restaurants.
3006 Caring Way #406
3006 Caring Way, Port Charlotte, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,195
904 sqft
CENTRALLY LOCATED- ANNUAL OR SEASONAL - * Suitable for medical professionals.
1515 Forrest Nelson Blvd Q103
1515 Forrest Nelson Boulevard, Port Charlotte, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,900
899 sqft
2/2 Condo 55+ Community - Nice 2/2 fully furnished condo in gated community. Ammenities include pool community pool. Must be 55 or older. Close to shopping. Off months are available at a lesser rate. At least one full month required.
20362 Emerald Ave
20362 Emerald Avenue, Port Charlotte, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
1220 sqft
***VACATION / SHORT TERM RENTAL*** - ***VACATION / SHORT TERM RENTAL*** AVAILABLE: June - Dec 2020 RENTED: through May 2020 and January through April 2021 Jan-Mar $2,200* / month Apr-Dec $1,400* / month *Taxes and Fees not included Port
21307-3 Gertrude Ave.
21307 Gertrude Ave, Port Charlotte, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
1170 sqft
- (RLNE3872872)
19505 Quesada Avenue - 1, G202
19505 Quesada Avenue, Port Charlotte, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,025
838 sqft
AVAILABLE NOW!! This second floor 2/2 condo located in a nice community, Oaks III off Quesada in Port Charlotte. All fresh paint, very clean, screened balcony to enjoy your morning coffee or evening drink.
1051 Forrest Nelson Boulevard, B103
1051 Forrest Nelson Boulevard, Port Charlotte, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,025
848 sqft
This 1st floor 2/2 condo unit located in the Bimini Bay Community is just a doll house and at this price it will not last. So get your appointment scheduled now. Nestled under these beautiful oaks with nice new landscape makes it a real charm.
1588 BIRCHCREST BOULEVARD
1588 Birchcrest Boulevard, Port Charlotte, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,400
1228 sqft
OFF SEASON RATES - $1600 - 12 % Tourist Tax will apply - BEAUTIFUL, 2 BEDROOM + FLORIDA ROOM HOME WITH FANTASTIC, PANORAMIC VIEWS OF INTERSECTING CANALS! You’ll love the light and bright feel of this attractive home with an abundance of natural
21527 FAIRWAY AVENUE
21527 Fairway Avenue, Port Charlotte, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
936 sqft
Annual furnished 2 bedroom 2 bathroom rental property. This newly remodeled house is equip with a fenced in yard for a dog, heated pool and stainless steel appliances. Located in Port Charlotte close to US 41, shopping, i75 and restaurants.
21667 EDGEWATER DRIVE
21667 Edgewater Drive, Port Charlotte, FL
2 Bedrooms
$4,200
2334 sqft
THIS HOUSE IS A GEM! A MUST RENT FOR SNOWBIRDS! Featuring a spacious living space with: • Pool Table/Billiards • Giant movie screen size TV • Cable/Internet • Bar table on back pool deck • Beautiful Screen-in pool and spa • Sand box • Dock/Boat
18371 EDGEWATER DRIVE
18371 Edgewater Drive, Port Charlotte, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
1336 sqft
BOOKED JANUARY 2021 TO MARCH 2021 Beautiful and spacious Heated Pool Home in Port Charlotte located on Edgewater Drive: Two (2) Master bedroom style home with Three (3) Baths, two (2) car garage, and Solar Heated Pool.
21032 EVANSTON AVENUE
21032 Evanston Avenue, Port Charlotte, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1334 sqft
RENTAL PRICE REDUCED!!!!!! Charming and spacious 2-bedroom home with beautiful picket fenced in the front and all fenced in the backyard. This home has 2 bedrooms plus a Den or office meticulously maintained and updated.
Results within 1 mile of Port Charlotte
2811 Suncoast Lakes Blvd
2811 Suncoast Lakes Boulevard, Charlotte County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
1724 sqft
Suncoast Estates Annual Home for Rent! - Call Donna Causey to view! (941) 585-8893 2 bedroom, 2.5 baths, separate den, 2 car garage on the LAKE! Gorgeous home with a spectacular view from your screened lanai.
11644 SW Egret Circle #402
11644 Southwest Egret Circle, DeSoto County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
1150 sqft
WATERFRONT GROUND FLOOR CONDO CLOSE TO I-75 - * WATERFRONT- BREATHTAKING WATER VIEWS. * COMMUNITY HEATED POOL * CLUBHOUSE * ONLY MINUTES TO I-75, SHOPPING, GOLF COURSE ETC.
12538 SW Kingsway Circle #303
12538 Kingsway Circle, DeSoto County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
871 sqft
Lake Suzy /Heron Pointe 1st floor Condo - 2/2 Annual rental, Vacant and ready to move into Heated pool close to I-75 exit 170 No Pets Allowed (RLNE5677082)
