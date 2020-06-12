All apartments in Port Charlotte
Find more places like 20362 Emerald Ave.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Port Charlotte, FL
/
20362 Emerald Ave
Last updated June 12 2020 at 11:31 AM

20362 Emerald Ave

20362 Emerald Avenue · (419) 236-0734
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Port Charlotte
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all

Location

20362 Emerald Avenue, Port Charlotte, FL 33952
Section 26

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 20362 Emerald Ave · Avail. now

$1,400

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1220 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
furnished
Unit Amenities
furnished
granite counters
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
***VACATION / SHORT TERM RENTAL*** - ***VACATION / SHORT TERM RENTAL***

AVAILABLE: June - Dec 2020
RENTED: through May 2020 and January through April 2021

Jan-Mar $2,200* / month
Apr-Dec $1,400* / month
*Taxes and Fees not included

Port Charlotte remodeled two bedroom, two bath home with a one car garage. Walk in the front door to enter the nicely furnished living room with a three-sided window to let in the Florida sunshine. The open doorway gives you a view of the newly remodeled kitchen equipped with stainless steel appliances and granite counter-tops. Slide the pocket patio doors open to expand your entertainment area to include the lanai. The utility room is off the kitchen and has access to the one-car garage. The guest bath is fully remodeled with double sinks and a jacuzzi tub, The guest bedroom is furnished with a queen sized bed. The master bedroom has a queen sized bed and TV with attached remodeled bath. The Master bath has a walk-in shower.

Jan-Mar $2,200* / month
Apr-Dec $1,400* / month
*Taxes and Fees not included

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE3867921)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 20362 Emerald Ave have any available units?
20362 Emerald Ave has a unit available for $1,400 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 20362 Emerald Ave have?
Some of 20362 Emerald Ave's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 20362 Emerald Ave currently offering any rent specials?
20362 Emerald Ave isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 20362 Emerald Ave pet-friendly?
No, 20362 Emerald Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Port Charlotte.
Does 20362 Emerald Ave offer parking?
Yes, 20362 Emerald Ave does offer parking.
Does 20362 Emerald Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 20362 Emerald Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 20362 Emerald Ave have a pool?
No, 20362 Emerald Ave does not have a pool.
Does 20362 Emerald Ave have accessible units?
No, 20362 Emerald Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 20362 Emerald Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 20362 Emerald Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 20362 Emerald Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 20362 Emerald Ave does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 20362 Emerald Ave?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Springs At Port Charlotte
24151 Beatrix Boulevard
Port Charlotte, FL 33954
Lakes of Tuscana
24001 Madaca Ln
Port Charlotte, FL 33954

Similar Pages

Port Charlotte 2 BedroomsPort Charlotte Apartments with Balcony
Port Charlotte Apartments with GaragePort Charlotte Apartments with Parking
Port Charlotte Apartments with Washer-Dryer

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Fort Myers, FLBradenton, FLSarasota, FLCape Coral, FLBonita Springs, FLEstero, FLVenice, FLNorth Port, FLIona, FLCypress Lake, FLVillas, FL
South Bradenton, FLRuskin, FLGulf Gate Estates, FLThe Meadows, FLThree Oaks, FLVenice Gardens, FLSan Carlos Park, FLGateway, FLMemphis, FLApollo Beach, FLPort LaBelle, FL
South Venice, FLSouthgate, FLLehigh Acres, FLPalmetto, FLPunta Gorda, FLRidge Wood Heights, FLVamo, FLLochmoor Waterway Estates, FLLaurel, FLSebring, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Florida SouthWestern State CollegeRingling College of Art and Design
Florida Gulf Coast University
University of South Florida-Sarasota-Manatee
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity