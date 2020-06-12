20362 Emerald Ave

Amenities
***VACATION / SHORT TERM RENTAL*** - ***VACATION / SHORT TERM RENTAL***
AVAILABLE: June - Dec 2020
RENTED: through May 2020 and January through April 2021
Jan-Mar $2,200* / month
Apr-Dec $1,400* / month
*Taxes and Fees not included
Port Charlotte remodeled two bedroom, two bath home with a one car garage. Walk in the front door to enter the nicely furnished living room with a three-sided window to let in the Florida sunshine. The open doorway gives you a view of the newly remodeled kitchen equipped with stainless steel appliances and granite counter-tops. Slide the pocket patio doors open to expand your entertainment area to include the lanai. The utility room is off the kitchen and has access to the one-car garage. The guest bath is fully remodeled with double sinks and a jacuzzi tub, The guest bedroom is furnished with a queen sized bed. The master bedroom has a queen sized bed and TV with attached remodeled bath. The Master bath has a walk-in shower.
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE3867921)