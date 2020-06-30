Amenities

141 Francis DR NE Available 11/01/20 ***VACATION / SHORT TERM RENTAL*** - AVAILABLE: November - December 2020 and starting May 2021

RENTED: through October 2020

Jan - April 2021



Jan-Mar $3,200* / month

Apr-Dec $1,700* / month

*Taxes and Fees not included



This three bedroom, two bath pool home has over 2,000 square feet on a canal and one bridge to the Peace River. Home has a nice sized eat-in kitchen and a dining area and two living room spaces. Master bath has double sinks, walk in shower and a garden tub. The guest bath opens to the pool area to keep those swimmers from tracking through the house. The master bedroom has a queen bed, tv and two walk in closets. Bedroom two has a full size bed and Bedroom three has two twin beds and tile throughout the house. The utility room is equipped with a washer and dryer as you come in from the two car garage.



Enjoy sitting around the pool looking over the canal. Fish in your backyard.



Restaurants and stores near by



