Last updated July 15 2020 at 6:52 PM

141 Francis DR NE

141 Francis Drive Northeast · (419) 236-0734
Location

141 Francis Drive Northeast, Port Charlotte, FL 33952
Section 6

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 141 Francis DR NE · Avail. Nov 1

$1,700

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 2153 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
garage
walk in closets
pool
bathtub
Unit Amenities
bathtub
in unit laundry
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
141 Francis DR NE Available 11/01/20 ***VACATION / SHORT TERM RENTAL*** - AVAILABLE: November - December 2020 and starting May 2021
RENTED: through October 2020
Jan - April 2021

Jan-Mar $3,200* / month
Apr-Dec $1,700* / month
*Taxes and Fees not included

This three bedroom, two bath pool home has over 2,000 square feet on a canal and one bridge to the Peace River. Home has a nice sized eat-in kitchen and a dining area and two living room spaces. Master bath has double sinks, walk in shower and a garden tub. The guest bath opens to the pool area to keep those swimmers from tracking through the house. The master bedroom has a queen bed, tv and two walk in closets. Bedroom two has a full size bed and Bedroom three has two twin beds and tile throughout the house. The utility room is equipped with a washer and dryer as you come in from the two car garage.

Enjoy sitting around the pool looking over the canal. Fish in your backyard.

Restaurants and stores near by

(RLNE3188021)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 141 Francis DR NE have any available units?
141 Francis DR NE has a unit available for $1,700 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 141 Francis DR NE have?
Some of 141 Francis DR NE's amenities include in unit laundry, garage, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 141 Francis DR NE currently offering any rent specials?
141 Francis DR NE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 141 Francis DR NE pet-friendly?
No, 141 Francis DR NE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Port Charlotte.
Does 141 Francis DR NE offer parking?
Yes, 141 Francis DR NE offers parking.
Does 141 Francis DR NE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 141 Francis DR NE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 141 Francis DR NE have a pool?
Yes, 141 Francis DR NE has a pool.
Does 141 Francis DR NE have accessible units?
No, 141 Francis DR NE does not have accessible units.
Does 141 Francis DR NE have units with dishwashers?
No, 141 Francis DR NE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 141 Francis DR NE have units with air conditioning?
No, 141 Francis DR NE does not have units with air conditioning.
