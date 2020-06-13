Apartment List
Last updated June 13 2020 at 4:18 AM

86 Apartments for rent in Ponce Inlet, FL with balcony

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with re... Read Guide >

1 of 34

Last updated June 13 at 03:36am
1 Unit Available
4650 Links Village Drive
4650 Links Village Dr, Ponce Inlet, FL
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
2195 sqft
AVAILABLE JUNE 1 Beautiful 3/3 condo in the popular Links @ Harbour Village!***2400 Sq Ft***Spacious Master Suite with Balcony access, large walk in custom closets***walk in shower and Roman tub in Master Bath***Gated community amenities include,9

1 of 26

Last updated June 13 at 03:36am
1 Unit Available
4555 S Atlantic Avenue
4555 South Atlantic Avenue, Ponce Inlet, FL
3 Bedrooms
$3,400
2065 sqft
Newly renovated 5th floor, 3 Bedroom, 3 Full Bath Condo, in Towers 4, with new porcelain tile floor from the entrance to the living room terrace, new kitchen lighting and appliances, new living room furniture, and new carpet in all 3 bedrooms!Enjoy

1 of 41

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
4545 S. Atlantic Ave #3104
4545 South Atlantic Avenue, Ponce Inlet, FL
3 Bedrooms
$3,000
2137 sqft
Desirable First-Floor Direct Oceanfront Condo - Exit out your sliders over the grassy green knoll and directly to the pool and beach. As you enter the front door, the Atlantic Ocean is your backdrop.
Results within 1 mile of Ponce Inlet

1 of 11

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
253 Minorca Beach Way, #704
253 Minorca Beach Way, New Smyrna Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$3,000
1750 sqft
Beautiful 3 bedroom Oceanfront Condo for rent! - Direct Oceanfront 3 bedroom 2 bath unfurnished located in the Andros Bldg. Enjoy the ocean breeze and the breathtaking views from the 7th floor private balcony.
Results within 5 miles of Ponce Inlet
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 04:13am
$
Port Orange Gateway Center
60 Units Available
Hawthorne Village
3900 Yorktowne Blvd, Port Orange, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,110
820 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,240
1127 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,475
1392 sqft
Luxury apartment community near Dunlawton Avenue. Modern fitness center, on-site pool, playground, hot tub and business center. Garage available. Spacious apartments with extra storage and a patio or balcony. Dogs and cats allowed.
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated June 12 at 09:13pm
1 Unit Available
Sugartree Apartments
1801 Sugartree Cir, New Smyrna Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,050
Friendly staff make Sugartree in New Smyrna Beach, FL, your place to call home. Our affordable apartment homes with spacious floor plans make it easy to see why you will want to start calling Sugartree home.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated June 13 at 01:13am
30 Units Available
White Palm
5400 S Williamson Blvd, Port Orange, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,213
794 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
1182 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,480
1320 sqft
Apartments have a variety of floor plans, designer counters, stainless steel appliances and wood-plank flooring. Located close to shops, schools and museums. Community features landscaped grounds and a swimming pool.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 13 at 04:13am
$
Waters Edge
226 Units Available
Springs At Port Orange
5410 S Williamson Blvd, Port Orange, FL
Studio
$1,187
608 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,260
855 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,439
1143 sqft
Be the first to live in Springs at Port Orange, a brand-new Port Orange, FL, gated apartment community near I-95.

1 of 43

Last updated June 13 at 03:36am
1 Unit Available
3 Oceans West Boulevard
3 Oceans West Boulevard, Daytona Beach Shores, FL
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
1999 sqft
Enjoy beautiful sunsets on the Halifax River. Move in ready! New paint, new A/C, new water heater and all ready for a new tenant.. Centrally located, walk to beach and shopping.

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 03:36am
1 Unit Available
428 Banana Cay Drive
428 Banana Cay Drive, South Daytona, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
922 sqft
Nice second floor unit available for rent in South Daytona. Bristol Bay is a well-maintained community with an inground pool, new children's playground area and plenty of parking.

1 of 49

Last updated June 13 at 03:36am
1 Unit Available
3333 S Atlantic Avenue
3333 South Atlantic Avenue, Daytona Beach Shores, FL
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$3,500
2067 sqft
Volusia County is now Open for short term rentals! DIRECT OCEANFRONT - 3 bedroom 3 bathroom fully furnished condominium. Living room and Master Ensuite opens to PRIVATE oceanfront balcony. Large Kitchen.

1 of 25

Last updated June 13 at 03:36am
1 Unit Available
3753 Cardinal Boulevard
3753 Cardinal Boulevard, Daytona Beach Shores, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,400
1598 sqft
GRACIOUS BEACH LIVING IN PARADISE! Completely furnished and ready to start enjoying Sunsets off the Balconies or long days at the Beach .

1 of 34

Last updated June 13 at 03:36am
1 Unit Available
446 Pendrey Drive
446 Pendry Drive, Port Orange, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,900
1658 sqft
Well maintained 3 bedroom 2 bath concrete block home located in the sought after neighborhood of Oakland Park. This home boast the ideal open concept and split floor plan. Great size rooms especially the master bedroom.

1 of 45

Last updated June 13 at 03:36am
1 Unit Available
3311 S Atlantic Avenue
3311 South Atlantic Avenue, Daytona Beach Shores, FL
3 Bedrooms
$3,200
2044 sqft
Bring the family for an extra special vacation. With 3 bedrooms and 3 baths there will be plenty of room for everybody. Direct oceanfront unit with exceptional views.

1 of 27

Last updated June 13 at 03:36am
1 Unit Available
2250 S Palmetto Avenue
2250 South Palmetto Avenue, South Daytona, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
1380 sqft
Just renovated townhome with 2 bedrooms and 2.5 bathrooms in Colonial Townhomes. Large beautiful pool at your back yard. Washer and dryer in unit. Patio area at the back. Plenty of closet and storage space.

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 03:36am
Water's Edge
1 Unit Available
1800 Creekwater Boulevard
1800 Creekwater Boulevard, Port Orange, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,250
1701 sqft
Beautiful 3/2/2 pool home on the lake! Walk inside to find a living room and dining room that lead to a family room and eat in kitchen as well as a breakfast bar. The extended sliding glass doors open to a screened in pool deck.

1 of 40

Last updated June 13 at 03:36am
1 Unit Available
2111 Ocean Drive
2111 Ocean Drive, New Smyrna Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$10,000
1800 sqft
OCEAN FRONT RENTAL, mid century, Newly renovated North Beach architecturally designed extremely private home. Lots of glass bring the outdoors in. Highly polished terrazzo floors, curved walls, extensive decking and fabulous new pool.

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 03:36am
1 Unit Available
4 Riverwalk Drive
4 Riverwalk Dr, New Smyrna Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,800
1603 sqft
True resort Living! One year old waterfront condo in the heart of New Smyrna Beach.

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 03:36am
1 Unit Available
417 Banana Cay Drive
417 Banana Cay Drive, South Daytona, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,050
922 sqft
Lovely GROUND floor affordable 2 bed 2 bath unit located in Bristol Bay. Washer and Dryer are inside the unit and the kitchen has nice appliances. Window treatment included. Nice screened patio.

1 of 23

Last updated June 13 at 03:36am
1 Unit Available
2 Oceans West Boulevard
2 Oceans West Boulevard, Daytona Beach Shores, FL
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$2,600
2364 sqft
Fully furnished including dishwares. Oceans Grand offers the Florida lifestyle amenity package with golf, tennis, beach, shopping, at your door.

1 of 32

Last updated June 13 at 03:36am
1 Unit Available
6170 Sabal Point Circle
6170 Sabal Point Circle, Port Orange, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,900
2106 sqft
Johnson built home, with den/office, located in the gated Sabal Creek community, best schools in volusia county , close to banks , all port orange entertianment

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 03:36am
Cambridge
1 Unit Available
215 Avon Street
215 Avon Street, Port Orange, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
1286 sqft
Sparkling pool home. Split BR plan, tile in kitchen and living room, laminate floors in bedrooms.. Large living room and dining area near the kitchen. Stainless steel appliances. Cover porch overlooks, screened pool. Fenced yard for privacy.

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 03:36am
Countryside
1 Unit Available
951 S Lakewood Terrace
951 South Lakewood Terrace, Port Orange, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
932 sqft
Clean, nonsmoking, beautifully furnished 2 bedroom townhouse. Short term vacation unit. Community pool and close to beach

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 03:36am
1 Unit Available
940 Village Trail
940 Village Trail, Port Orange, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,395
1162 sqft
Clean 3 bedrooms, 2 bath 2nd floor condo with cathedral ceilings and no one living above. An end unit right off the parking lot. Featuring washer and dryer plus a nice screened balcony.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with balcony in Ponce Inlet, FL

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrictions.

Before signing a lease, ask about how many people can be on the balcony at once. Also, ask about whether you’re allowed to store a bike or other items.

You’ll also want to know about any maintenance schedules. Using your balcony as storage could result in fines and intervention from your property management.

Keep in mind that not all balconies are created equally. You may discover the views of the parking area are less than optimal or reduce your overall privacy.

Balconies can also get messy with debris, foliage, dirt, and pollen depending on your location. Renters are typically responsible for any clean-up and basic balcony upkeep.

Regardless of the issues to keep in mind, balconies are usually a big win for Ponce Inlet renters. Ask about apartments on higher floors for the best views.

