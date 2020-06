Amenities

granite counters dishwasher garage recently renovated ceiling fan microwave

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher granite counters microwave refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Gorgeous updated ocean view condo, with 1 car garage. Lots of closets for storage, Kitchen has been updated with custom cabinets, granite, and tiled backsplash. All bathrooms have also been totally remodeled and updated. This unit is located directly across the street from the Atlantic Ocean and pristine No-Drive beach. Close to shopping, restaurants, Ponce Inlet Lighthouse, Marine Science Center,Fishing Charters.