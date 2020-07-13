Apartment List
/
FL
/
pompano beach
/
apartments under 1100
Last updated July 13 2020 at 3:55 PM

92 Apartments under $1,100 for rent in Pompano Beach, FL

Verified

1 of 11

Last updated July 13 at 12:33pm
10 Units Available
Loch Lomond
Pompano Palms Apartments
401 NW 34th St, Pompano Beach, FL
Studio
$1,081
497 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,266
633 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,358
903 sqft
Conveniently located near I-95 and the Hillsboro Beach, these units provide dishwasher, appliances and air conditioning, along with laundry facilities pool, playground, tennis courts and on-site maintenance. Floor plans available for studios through two-bedroom units.

1 of 21

Last updated July 13 at 02:50pm
1 Unit Available
Beach
3252 NE 13th St
3252 Northeast 13th Street, Pompano Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,100
580 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
This is a furnished rental available until Dec 31st, 2020 minimum credit of 650 needed by association. Water, trash included takes 3 weeks to be approved.

1 of 6

Last updated July 13 at 02:50pm
1 Unit Available
Lyons Park
253 S Cypress
253 South Cypress Road, Pompano Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,000
675 sqft
Cozy unit in Pompano Beach, tile throughout the unit and a large balcony with a storage closet. Great community includes pool, clubhouse, tennis.

1 of 23

Last updated July 13 at 02:50pm
1 Unit Available
Garden Isles
101 E MCNAB RD
101 East Mcnab Road, Pompano Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,100
750 sqft
FANTASTIC 1ST FLOOR UNIT PARK & WALK RIGHT IN YOUR UNIT. CLEAN & BRIGHT! TERRIFIC EAST SIDE COMPLEX WITH COMMUNITY LAUNDRY AT THE END OF EACH FLOOR, A HEATED POOL, CLUBHOUSE WI/ BILLIARDS, SAUNA, LIBRARY & SM.

1 of 12

Last updated July 13 at 02:50pm
1 Unit Available
Lyons Park
231 SW 15th St
231 West Mcnab Road, Pompano Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,100
Beautiful 1/1 renovate with private yards in back and impact windows.

1 of 31

Last updated July 13 at 02:50pm
1 Unit Available
Leisureville
2750 W Golf Blvd
2750 West Golf Boulevard, Pompano Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,100
Rare opportunity to lease this unit which has been renovated top to bottom and very tastefully decorated. This is a fully furnished unit in the pristine community of Leisureville.

1 of 6

Last updated July 13 at 02:50pm
1 Unit Available
Santa Barbara Estates
316 SE 22nd Ave
316 Southeast 22nd Avenue, Pompano Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,100
LARGE 1BEDROOM / 1BATHROOM GREAT LOCATION EAST OF U.S.1.

1 of 17

Last updated July 13 at 02:50pm
1 Unit Available
Leisureville
2650 W Golf Blvd
2650 West Golf Boulevard, Pompano Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,050
680 sqft
Beautifully updated 1st floor 2 bedroom, 1 bath on golf course. Beautiful vinyl plank flooring throughout except bathroom & patio. Small pet ok with non-refundable deposit ($200). Active 55+ community.
Results within 1 mile of Pompano Beach

1 of 20

Last updated July 13 at 02:50pm
1 Unit Available
2103 Lucaya Bnd
2103 Lucaya Bend, Coconut Creek, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,100
798 sqft
Furnished and ready for Annual rental beginning August 1st. 1 Bedroom 1 1/2 bath unit with laminate flooring throughout, patio faces the garden and has a pool view. Pool is located right behind your building .

1 of 10

Last updated July 13 at 02:50pm
1 Unit Available
North Andrews Garden
5456 NE 4th Ave
5456 Northeast 4th Avenue, Oakland Park, FL
Studio
$800
165 sqft
Unfurnished private room/studio for rent. Private bathroom. ONLY FRIDGE & MICROWAVE PROVIDED (no kitchen),per county code only 1 person & no overnight guests. Private entrance on side of home. Includes Water, electric.

1 of 22

Last updated July 13 at 02:50pm
1 Unit Available
1108 Bahama Bnd
1108 Bahama Bend, Coconut Creek, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,095
661 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
ASSOC REQUIRES 1 OCCUP 55+

1 of 7

Last updated July 13 at 02:50pm
1 Unit Available
Imperial Point
6263 NE 19th Ave
6263 Northeast 19th Avenue, Fort Lauderdale, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,100
650 sqft
Lovely clean unit with ceramic tile throughout-3 MONTH RENTAL ONLY !!!!!-over55-Well kept community 10 minutes to the beach-Lovely Imperial Point Neighborhood !

1 of 20

Last updated July 13 at 10:17am
1 Unit Available
Crystal Lake
4354 Northwest 9th Avenue #14-1C - 1
4354 NW 9th Ave, Deerfield Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,100
695 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Great opportunity to live! Gardenview unit ready to move NOW! Gated Heritage 1 Bed/1.5 Baths. s. Tile Floors in living areas and Washer/Dryer in unit and A/C, Refrigerator. Bright unit. Amenities include a nice pool, clubhouse, gym, and Locker room.

1 of 5

Last updated July 13 at 02:50pm
1 Unit Available
1972 NE 35th St
1972 NE 35th St, Lighthouse Point, FL
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,100
Newly remodeled Studio/Pool house available in Lighthouse Point. East of US1. Comfortable studio with large bathroom. Perfect for 1 person or a young couple. Own entrance in a separate building from main residence with parking spot. Move-in ready.

1 of 10

Last updated August 27 at 10:45pm
1 Unit Available
Imperial Point
1801 NE 62nd St
1801 NE 62nd St, Fort Lauderdale, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
950 sqft
Lovely super clean complex with huge pool. This good size 2 bedroom 1 bath has its own W/D (grandfathered in). Newer tile floors throughout. Nice kitchen with 1 year old fridge. Across from Pine Crest. Great location - close to everything.

1 of 5

Last updated July 13 at 12:14pm
3 Units Available
2201 NE 36th St
2201 East Sample Road, Lighthouse Point, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,050
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
900 sqft
The complex has a pool, cabana lounge area, and community laundry rooms on each floor. The apartment is located in the beautiful nautical city of Lighthouse Point and is walking distance from the LHP Police and Fire Department.
Results within 5 miles of Pompano Beach
Verified

1 of 9

Last updated July 13 at 03:43pm
21 Units Available
Windward Vista
4491 NW 19th St, Lauderhill, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,030
816 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,150
1245 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,635
1900 sqft
You want more than just an apartment. You deserve a luxury apartment situated in a wonderful community environment that offers beautiful and functional living arrangements.

1 of 12

Last updated July 13 at 02:50pm
1 Unit Available
North Margate
6505 Winfield Blvd
6505 Winfield Boulevard, Margate, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,100
720 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Very nice all-ages Community. DON'T MISS THE 3D TOUR, Community Pool and Gym, close to the 441. Tile and laminate floor, freshly painted with a nice kitchen, an enclosed balcony overseeing the front of the building, and your assigned parking spot.

1 of 32

Last updated July 13 at 02:50pm
1 Unit Available
West Deerfield Beach
93 Tilford E
93 Tilford, Deerfield Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,000
588 sqft
DARLING 1 BEDROOM ,1 BATH GROUND FLOOR ANNUAL RENTAL IN LOVELY TILFORD E. TILE THROUGHOUT, BRAND NEW QUIET A/C, UPDATED BATH, FRESHLY PAINTED. NEW KITCHEN W/ NEW STAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCES. PARTIALLY FURNISHED, BUT NEGOITABLE TO REMOVE.

1 of 5

Last updated July 13 at 02:50pm
1 Unit Available
1501 NW 43rd Ave
1501 Northwest 43rd Avenue, Lauderhill, FL
1 Bedroom
$950
730 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Lovely 1/1 ground floor Corner Unit condo, storm shutters, Hugh Master bedroom closet, separate dining area, spacious living area, recently painted, Community Pool. Association states 55+ community, good credit, NO record of eviction.

1 of 13

Last updated July 13 at 02:50pm
1 Unit Available
West Deerfield Beach
195 Oakridge M
195 Oakridge J, Deerfield Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,100
lst floor, tiled kitchen, bedroom,hallway, and living room. Beautiful sitting area on water with a nice barbecue .King size sofa bed in Living room, Large flat screen TV in Living room, one also in bedroom.

1 of 13

Last updated July 13 at 02:50pm
1 Unit Available
West Deerfield Beach
45 Newport C
45 Newport Court, Deerfield Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,000
850 sqft
Beautifully Remodeled First Floor unit in Resort Style Community featuring : Brand New Wood Floors, New, Paint, New Kitchen Cabinets, New Baseboards, Bathroom Vanities, Brand new A/C units, and New Water Heater.

1 of 16

Last updated July 13 at 02:50pm
1 Unit Available
5901 NW 61st Ave
5901 Northwest 61st Avenue, Tamarac, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
1070 sqft
Beautiful large unit in 55+ exquisite community with 2 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms on 2nd floor. Corner unit with a lake view. Comfortable master bedroom with walk in closet. stainless steel appliances with an eat in kitchen. Enclosed patio.

1 of 13

Last updated July 13 at 02:50pm
1 Unit Available
1010 Country Club Drive
1010 Country Club Drive, Margate, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,000
775 sqft
Beautiful 55+ Golf Community. Come live the dream... live like you're on vacation every day! This gorgeous condo with lots of ambient light in this beachy 1 bedroom 1.5 Bath.

July 2020 Pompano Beach Rent Report

Welcome to the July 2020 Pompano Beach Rent Report. Pompano Beach rents remained steady over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Pompano Beach rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

View full Rent Report

July 2020 Pompano Beach Rent Report

Welcome to the July 2020 Pompano Beach Rent Report. Pompano Beach rents remained steady over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Pompano Beach rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

Pompano Beach rents declined over the past month

Pompano Beach rents have remained steady over the past month, but have decreased slightly by 0.5% year-over-year. Currently, median rents in Pompano Beach stand at $1,160 for a one-bedroom apartment and $1,470 for a two-bedroom. Pompano Beach's year-over-year rent growth lags the state average of -0.1%, as well as the national average of 0.2%.

    Rents falling across the Miami Metro

    Rent prices have been decreasing not just in Pompano Beach over the past year, but across the entire metro. Of the largest 10 cities in the Miami metro for which we have data, 6 of them have seen prices drop. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the metro.

    • Over the past year, Boca Raton has seen the biggest rent drop in the metro, with a decline of 1.2%. Median two-bedrooms there cost $1,848, while one-bedrooms go for $1,457.
    • West Palm Beach has seen the fastest rent growth in the metro, with a year-over-year increase of 1.2%. The median two-bedroom there costs $1,392, while one-bedrooms go for $1,098.
    • Pembroke Pines has the most expensive rents of the largest cities in the Miami metro, with a two-bedroom median of $2,396; rents went down 0.4% over the past month and 0.9% over the past year.
    • Miami Beach has the least expensive rents in the Miami metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,283; rents fell 0.7% over the past month but rose 0.7% over the past year.

    Many large cities nationwide show more affordable rents compared to Pompano Beach

    As rents have fallen moderately in Pompano Beach, a few large cities nationwide have seen prices increase, in some cases substantially. Compared to most large cities across the country, Pompano Beach is less affordable for renters.

    • Although rents across cities in Florida have been marginally on the rise, the state's growth as a whole has held steady over the past year. For example, rents have grown by 0.3% in Jacksonville and 0.1% in Tampa.
    • Pompano Beach's median two-bedroom rent of $1,470 is above the national average of $1,192. Nationwide, rents have held steady over the past year.
    • While rents in Pompano Beach fell moderately over the past year, the city of Memphis saw an increase of 0.5%.
    • Renters will generally find more expensive prices in Pompano Beach than most large cities. For example, Memphis has a median 2BR rent of $837, where Pompano Beach is more than one-and-a-half times that price.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    City
    Median 1BR Rent
    Median 2BR Rent
    M/M Rent Growth
    Y/Y Rent Growth
    Miami
    $1,080
    $1,370
    -0.7%
    -1.1%
    Fort Lauderdale
    $1,150
    $1,450
    -0.5%
    -0.2%
    Pembroke Pines
    $1,890
    $2,400
    -0.4%
    -0.9%
    Hollywood
    $1,130
    $1,440
    -0.2%
    0.9%
    Miami Gardens
    $1,150
    $1,460
    0.2%
    0.5%
    West Palm Beach
    $1,100
    $1,390
    -0.2%
    1.2%
    Pompano Beach
    $1,160
    $1,470
    -0.1%
    -0.5%
    Miami Beach
    $1,010
    $1,280
    -0.7%
    0.7%
    Boca Raton
    $1,460
    $1,850
    -1%
    -1.2%
    Deerfield Beach
    $1,200
    $1,520
    -0.4%
    -0.1%
    Boynton Beach
    $1,350
    $1,710
    -0.1%
    0.5%
    Delray Beach
    $1,190
    $1,510
    -0.8%
    0.8%
    Wellington
    $1,510
    $1,910
    -0.4%
    -0.1%
    Jupiter
    $1,280
    $1,620
    0.4%
    0.2%
    Palm Beach Gardens
    $1,410
    $1,780
    -1.2%
    2.4%
    North Miami Beach
    $1,470
    $1,870
    0.1%
    1.3%
    Lake Worth
    $1,110
    $1,410
    -0.4%
    0.9%
    See More

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

    Similar Pages

    Pompano Beach 1 BedroomsPompano Beach 2 BedroomsPompano Beach 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsPompano Beach 3 BedroomsPompano Beach Accessible ApartmentsPompano Beach Apartments under $1,000Pompano Beach Apartments under $1,100Pompano Beach Apartments with Balcony
    Pompano Beach Apartments with GaragePompano Beach Apartments with GymPompano Beach Apartments with Hardwood FloorsPompano Beach Apartments with Move-in SpecialsPompano Beach Apartments with ParkingPompano Beach Apartments with PoolPompano Beach Apartments with Washer-DryerPompano Beach Cheap Places
    Pompano Beach Dog Friendly ApartmentsPompano Beach Furnished ApartmentsPompano Beach Luxury PlacesPompano Beach Pet Friendly PlacesPompano Beach Studio ApartmentsPalm Beach County ApartmentsMiami-Dade County Apartments

    Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

    Miami, FLFort Lauderdale, FLBoca Raton, FLWest Palm Beach, FLPembroke Pines, FLPlantation, FLCoral Springs, FL
    Boynton Beach, FLMiramar, FLDelray Beach, FLHollywood, FLHialeah, FLSunrise, FLDoral, FL
    Coconut Creek, FLDeerfield Beach, FLTamarac, FLCoral Gables, FLPalm Beach Gardens, FLWellington, FL

    Nearby Neighborhoods

    HighlandsPalm AireKendall Green
    BeachCollier CitySnug Harbor
    Loch LomondCypress Lakes

    Apartments Near Colleges

    Atlantic Technical CollegeBroward College
    Carlos Albizu University-MiamiKeiser University-Ft Lauderdale
    Miami Dade College