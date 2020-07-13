Apartment List
Last updated July 13 2020 at 10:18 AM

41 Apartments under $1,000 for rent in Pompano Beach, FL

1 of 6

Last updated July 13 at 02:50pm
1 Unit Available
Lyons Park
253 S Cypress
253 South Cypress Road, Pompano Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,000
675 sqft
Cozy unit in Pompano Beach, tile throughout the unit and a large balcony with a storage closet. Great community includes pool, clubhouse, tennis.
Results within 1 mile of Pompano Beach

1 of 10

Last updated July 13 at 02:50pm
1 Unit Available
North Andrews Garden
5456 NE 4th Ave
5456 Northeast 4th Avenue, Oakland Park, FL
Studio
$800
165 sqft
Unfurnished private room/studio for rent. Private bathroom. ONLY FRIDGE & MICROWAVE PROVIDED (no kitchen),per county code only 1 person & no overnight guests. Private entrance on side of home. Includes Water, electric.
Results within 5 miles of Pompano Beach

1 of 32

Last updated July 13 at 02:50pm
1 Unit Available
West Deerfield Beach
93 Tilford E
93 Tilford, Deerfield Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,000
588 sqft
DARLING 1 BEDROOM ,1 BATH GROUND FLOOR ANNUAL RENTAL IN LOVELY TILFORD E. TILE THROUGHOUT, BRAND NEW QUIET A/C, UPDATED BATH, FRESHLY PAINTED. NEW KITCHEN W/ NEW STAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCES. PARTIALLY FURNISHED, BUT NEGOITABLE TO REMOVE.

1 of 5

Last updated July 13 at 02:50pm
1 Unit Available
1501 NW 43rd Ave
1501 Northwest 43rd Avenue, Lauderhill, FL
1 Bedroom
$950
730 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Lovely 1/1 ground floor Corner Unit condo, storm shutters, Hugh Master bedroom closet, separate dining area, spacious living area, recently painted, Community Pool. Association states 55+ community, good credit, NO record of eviction.

1 of 13

Last updated July 13 at 02:50pm
1 Unit Available
West Deerfield Beach
45 Newport C
45 Newport Court, Deerfield Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,000
850 sqft
Beautifully Remodeled First Floor unit in Resort Style Community featuring : Brand New Wood Floors, New, Paint, New Kitchen Cabinets, New Baseboards, Bathroom Vanities, Brand new A/C units, and New Water Heater.

1 of 13

Last updated July 13 at 02:50pm
1 Unit Available
1010 Country Club Drive
1010 Country Club Drive, Margate, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,000
775 sqft
Beautiful 55+ Golf Community. Come live the dream... live like you're on vacation every day! This gorgeous condo with lots of ambient light in this beachy 1 bedroom 1.5 Bath.

1 of 4

Last updated July 13 at 03:53pm
1 Unit Available
Wilton Manors
610 Northeast 29th Drive
610 Northeast 29th Drive, Wilton Manors, FL
1 Bedroom
$995
600 sqft
610 Northeast 29th Drive Apt #6, Wilton Manors, FL 33334 - 1 BR 1 BA Apartment. Listing uploaded and marketed by The Apartment Guy, www.Rent100.com, (954) 549-7405. Available from: 07/08/2020. No pets allowed.

1 of 16

Last updated July 13 at 02:50pm
1 Unit Available
Oriole Estates
3900 NW 33rd Ave
3900 Northwest 33rd Avenue, Lauderdale Lakes, FL
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$850
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Fully furnished room for rent with all utilities included (Internet, cable, electricity, and water. Tenant will have access to the kitchen, dinning room, living room, patio and shared laundry, etc.

1 of 11

Last updated July 13 at 12:15pm
1 Unit Available
2800 NW 56 AVE #D102
2800 NW 56th Ave, Lauderhill, FL
1 Bedroom
$950
735 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Fantastic 1/1 condo unit in an extremely well located community of Brookfield Square. - Fantastic 1/1 condo unit in an extremely well located community of Brookfield Square.

1 of 18

Last updated July 13 at 02:50pm
1 Unit Available
Wilton Manors
2200 Lazy Ln
2200 Lazy Lane, Lazy Lake, FL
1 Bedroom
$900
3115 sqft
IN THE ELEGANT, SOPHISTICATED NEIGHBORHOOD OF LAZY LAKE/WILTON MANORS, BEAUTIFUL ROOM IN A HOUSE, WITH SHARED BATHROOM, PRIVATE ENTRANCE , KEY WEST STYLE OUTDOOR PRIVATE KITCHEN.NEVER HAVE YOUR LIVING SPACE SMELL LIKE FOOD AGAIN.

1 of 12

Last updated July 13 at 02:50pm
1 Unit Available
2060 NW 48th Ter
2060 Northwest 48th Terrace, Lauderhill, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,000
860 sqft
Spacious one bedroom unit on third floor with screened balcony! Tiled floors throughout. Large kitchen and large walk through closet in the bedroom. 55+ Community that is full of amenities. A must see!!

1 of 14

Last updated July 13 at 03:44pm
1 Unit Available
5860 Northwest 64th Avenue
5860 Northwest 64th Avenue, Tamarac, FL
2 Bedrooms
$964
880 sqft
To self-tour this Property, copy and paste this link in your browser: homes.rently.com/homes-for-rent/properties/1697041 A coveted rental unit in Fort Lauderdale! Your next home includes: 2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms, Central Air, and Ceiling fans.

1 of 18

Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
1 Unit Available
4222 Inverrary Blvd 4112
4222 Inverrary Boulevard, Lauderhill, FL
1 Bedroom
$975
711 sqft
WERE YOU LOOKING FOR A SAFE BUILDING? YOU FOUND IT!!! FREE SATELLITE TV (PROVIDED BY THE ASSOCIATION) FREE HIGH SPEED INTERNET (PROVIDED BY THE ASSOCIATION) TWO SWIMMING POOLS WITHIN THE COMMUNITY Gated Community Beautiful Park with Kids

1 of 18

Last updated July 13 at 03:44pm
1 Unit Available
5940 Northwest 64th Avenue
5940 Northwest 64th Avenue, Tamarac, FL
1 Bedroom
$737
660 sqft
To self-tour this Property, copy and paste this link in your browser: homes.rently.com/homes-for-rent/properties/1904166 Please note this is a 55 plus community that requires a minimum credit score of 675. There is a one time HOA application.

1 of 1

Last updated July 13 at 07:03am
1 Unit Available
Sunrise Golf Village East
6660 Nw 26th St
6660 Northwest 26th Street, Sunrise, FL
1 Bedroom
$850
650 sqft
near interstates restaurants, and malls, parking, washer dryer, wifi, queen bed, shared bath, kitchen privilege, microwave only,utilities incl. lazy boy, private entrance, fenced yard, refrigerator shared in garage, desk

1 of 16

Last updated July 13 at 02:50pm
1 Unit Available
Lauderdale Lakes West Gate
5181 W Oakland Park
5181 West Oakland Park Boulevard, Lauderdale Lakes, FL
1 Bedroom
$950
684 sqft
Comfortable and spacious 1/1 conveniently located on the 2st floor. Excellent and quiet community for over 55 years. Community with 2 pool ,BBQ area, gym ,gardens Club house and more

1 of 1

Last updated July 13 at 10:17am
1 Unit Available
Sunflower
8400 UNIVERSITY DRIVE - 201
8400 North University Drive, Tamarac, FL
Studio
$795
410 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 8400 UNIVERSITY DRIVE - 201 in Tamarac. View photos, descriptions and more!

1 of 10

Last updated July 13 at 10:17am
1 Unit Available
6150 nw 62 nd St, Apt 306
6150 NW 62nd St, Tamarac, FL
1 Bedroom
$875
660 sqft
BEAUTIFUL CONDO 1/1 LOCATED IN A GREAT 55+ COMMUNITY. ONLY FIRST MOTH AND SECURITY DEPOSIT TO MOVE IN. Requirements by the association: Minimum Credit Score 675 Minimum income $25.

1 of 35

Last updated July 13 at 02:50pm
1 Unit Available
6021 NW 61st Ave
6021 Northwest 61st Avenue, Tamarac, FL
1 Bedroom
$950
2 Bedrooms
Ask
BEAUTIFUL RENOVATED 1 BEDROOM 1 BATH CONDO WITH TILES THROUGHOUT - LARGE BEDROOM WITH WALK IN CLOSET - ENCLOSED PATIO WITH VIEW OF A LAKE - ENJOY LOTS OF AMENITIES - ASSOC.

1 of 24

Last updated July 13 at 02:50pm
1 Unit Available
West Deerfield Beach
192 Tilford J
192 Tilford I, Deerfield Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$990
700 sqft
FURNISHED AND READY TO MOVE IN, STEPS TO PARKING. LAUNDRY AND BBQ AREA. THIS IS A 55 PLUS COMMUNITY. ACTIVE CLUBHOUSE AND FITNESS CENTER. GATED COMMUNITY

1 of 7

Last updated July 13 at 02:50pm
1 Unit Available
6091 NW 61st Ave
6091 Northwest 61st Avenue, Tamarac, FL
2 Bedrooms
$990
Adult Community 55+ Rental Apartment 2 bedrooms 2 bathrooms Clean and well kept. Lakeview. Association requires 3 weeks' approval. One occupant must be 55+ and allows occupants over 18.

1 of 5

Last updated July 13 at 02:50pm
1 Unit Available
3061 NW 47th Ter
3061 Northwest 47th Terrace, Lauderdale Lakes, FL
2 Bedrooms
$975
SENIOR COMMUNITY. ALL occupants must be 55+ years old. Cozy unit that is freshly repainted! New floors, and NEW kitchen! Never lived in since renovations.

1 of 7

Last updated July 13 at 02:50pm
1 Unit Available
2850 Somerset Dr
2850 Somerset Drive, Lauderdale Lakes, FL
1 Bedroom
$950
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Amazing opportunity for rent! Gated complex , first floor, Spacious First floor 1/1 condo . 55+ community of Somerset, located close to highways, shopping and more. enclosed balcony, lots of storage and walking closet, 24 hrs, security guard

1 of 7

Last updated July 13 at 10:17am
1 Unit Available
South Middle River
1045 N Andrews Ave - 6
1045 North Andrews Avenue, Fort Lauderdale, FL
Studio
$895
500 sqft
Base Rent: $895 Utility (Water, sewer, trash): $25.00 (Per person*) Total Rent: $920.

July 2020 Pompano Beach Rent Report

Welcome to the July 2020 Pompano Beach Rent Report. Pompano Beach rents remained steady over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Pompano Beach rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

View full Rent Report

July 2020 Pompano Beach Rent Report

Welcome to the July 2020 Pompano Beach Rent Report. Pompano Beach rents remained steady over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Pompano Beach rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

Pompano Beach rents declined over the past month

Pompano Beach rents have remained steady over the past month, but have decreased slightly by 0.5% year-over-year. Currently, median rents in Pompano Beach stand at $1,160 for a one-bedroom apartment and $1,470 for a two-bedroom. Pompano Beach's year-over-year rent growth lags the state average of -0.1%, as well as the national average of 0.2%.

    Rents falling across the Miami Metro

    Rent prices have been decreasing not just in Pompano Beach over the past year, but across the entire metro. Of the largest 10 cities in the Miami metro for which we have data, 6 of them have seen prices drop. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the metro.

    • Over the past year, Boca Raton has seen the biggest rent drop in the metro, with a decline of 1.2%. Median two-bedrooms there cost $1,848, while one-bedrooms go for $1,457.
    • West Palm Beach has seen the fastest rent growth in the metro, with a year-over-year increase of 1.2%. The median two-bedroom there costs $1,392, while one-bedrooms go for $1,098.
    • Pembroke Pines has the most expensive rents of the largest cities in the Miami metro, with a two-bedroom median of $2,396; rents went down 0.4% over the past month and 0.9% over the past year.
    • Miami Beach has the least expensive rents in the Miami metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,283; rents fell 0.7% over the past month but rose 0.7% over the past year.

    Many large cities nationwide show more affordable rents compared to Pompano Beach

    As rents have fallen moderately in Pompano Beach, a few large cities nationwide have seen prices increase, in some cases substantially. Compared to most large cities across the country, Pompano Beach is less affordable for renters.

    • Although rents across cities in Florida have been marginally on the rise, the state's growth as a whole has held steady over the past year. For example, rents have grown by 0.3% in Jacksonville and 0.1% in Tampa.
    • Pompano Beach's median two-bedroom rent of $1,470 is above the national average of $1,192. Nationwide, rents have held steady over the past year.
    • While rents in Pompano Beach fell moderately over the past year, the city of Memphis saw an increase of 0.5%.
    • Renters will generally find more expensive prices in Pompano Beach than most large cities. For example, Memphis has a median 2BR rent of $837, where Pompano Beach is more than one-and-a-half times that price.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    City
    Median 1BR Rent
    Median 2BR Rent
    M/M Rent Growth
    Y/Y Rent Growth
    Miami
    $1,080
    $1,370
    -0.7%
    -1.1%
    Fort Lauderdale
    $1,150
    $1,450
    -0.5%
    -0.2%
    Pembroke Pines
    $1,890
    $2,400
    -0.4%
    -0.9%
    Hollywood
    $1,130
    $1,440
    -0.2%
    0.9%
    Miami Gardens
    $1,150
    $1,460
    0.2%
    0.5%
    West Palm Beach
    $1,100
    $1,390
    -0.2%
    1.2%
    Pompano Beach
    $1,160
    $1,470
    -0.1%
    -0.5%
    Miami Beach
    $1,010
    $1,280
    -0.7%
    0.7%
    Boca Raton
    $1,460
    $1,850
    -1%
    -1.2%
    Deerfield Beach
    $1,200
    $1,520
    -0.4%
    -0.1%
    Boynton Beach
    $1,350
    $1,710
    -0.1%
    0.5%
    Delray Beach
    $1,190
    $1,510
    -0.8%
    0.8%
    Wellington
    $1,510
    $1,910
    -0.4%
    -0.1%
    Jupiter
    $1,280
    $1,620
    0.4%
    0.2%
    Palm Beach Gardens
    $1,410
    $1,780
    -1.2%
    2.4%
    North Miami Beach
    $1,470
    $1,870
    0.1%
    1.3%
    Lake Worth
    $1,110
    $1,410
    -0.4%
    0.9%
    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

