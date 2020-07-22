Rent Calculator
All apartments in Polk County
Find more places like 246 Queen Mary Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Polk County, FL
/
246 Queen Mary Drive
Last updated April 18 2020 at 6:58 PM
1 of 9
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
246 Queen Mary Drive
246 Queen Mary Drive
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
246 Queen Mary Drive, Polk County, FL 33837
Amenities
on-site laundry
garage
air conditioning
range
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
LOVELY 4/2 HOME WITH TILED FLOORS AND 2 CAR GARAGE IN GATED COMMUNITY.
4/2 Home in gated community
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 246 Queen Mary Drive have any available units?
246 Queen Mary Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Polk County, FL
.
What amenities does 246 Queen Mary Drive have?
Some of 246 Queen Mary Drive's amenities include on-site laundry, garage, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 246 Queen Mary Drive currently offering any rent specials?
246 Queen Mary Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 246 Queen Mary Drive pet-friendly?
No, 246 Queen Mary Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Polk County
.
Does 246 Queen Mary Drive offer parking?
Yes, 246 Queen Mary Drive offers parking.
Does 246 Queen Mary Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 246 Queen Mary Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 246 Queen Mary Drive have a pool?
No, 246 Queen Mary Drive does not have a pool.
Does 246 Queen Mary Drive have accessible units?
No, 246 Queen Mary Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 246 Queen Mary Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 246 Queen Mary Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 246 Queen Mary Drive have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 246 Queen Mary Drive has units with air conditioning.
