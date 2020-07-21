222 Bacopa Pass, Polk County, FL 33897 Four Corners
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
basketball court
parking
playground
pool
garage
Like New Home, Ready for Move In!!! This 3/2 home offers new vinyl flooring throughout, freshly painted inside and out and new roof. The community offers lots of amenities including a pool, basketball court and playground.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
