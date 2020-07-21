All apartments in Polk County
Find more places like 222 BACOPA PASS.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Polk County, FL
/
222 BACOPA PASS
Last updated June 28 2019 at 2:49 AM

222 BACOPA PASS

222 Bacopa Pass · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

222 Bacopa Pass, Polk County, FL 33897
Four Corners

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
pool
playground
basketball court
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
basketball court
parking
playground
pool
garage
Like New Home, Ready for Move In!!! This 3/2 home offers new vinyl flooring throughout, freshly painted inside and out and new roof. The community offers lots of amenities including a pool, basketball court and playground.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 222 BACOPA PASS have any available units?
222 BACOPA PASS doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Polk County, FL.
What amenities does 222 BACOPA PASS have?
Some of 222 BACOPA PASS's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 222 BACOPA PASS currently offering any rent specials?
222 BACOPA PASS is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 222 BACOPA PASS pet-friendly?
No, 222 BACOPA PASS is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Polk County.
Does 222 BACOPA PASS offer parking?
Yes, 222 BACOPA PASS offers parking.
Does 222 BACOPA PASS have units with washers and dryers?
No, 222 BACOPA PASS does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 222 BACOPA PASS have a pool?
Yes, 222 BACOPA PASS has a pool.
Does 222 BACOPA PASS have accessible units?
No, 222 BACOPA PASS does not have accessible units.
Does 222 BACOPA PASS have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 222 BACOPA PASS has units with dishwashers.
Does 222 BACOPA PASS have units with air conditioning?
No, 222 BACOPA PASS does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Town Center at Lakeside Village Apartments
1555 Village Center Dr
Lakeland, FL 33803
Briarcrest at Winter Haven
200 Avenue K SE
Winter Haven, FL 33880
WillowBrooke Apartments
1100 Oakbridge Parkway
Lakeland, FL 33803
The Paddock Club Lakeland
5115 N Socrum Loop Rd
Lakeland, FL 33809
Griffin Park
1013 Griffin Rd
Lakeland, FL 33805
Fountain Place
1350 N Wilson Ave
Bartow, FL 33830
Landings at Four Corners
1000 Ketner St
Four Corners, FL 33897
Watermarc
400 W Beacon Rd
Lakeland, FL 33803

Similar Pages

Polk County Pet Friendly Apartments
Palm Beach County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLOrlando, FLBrandon, FLKissimmee, FLLakeland, FLRiverview, FLAltamonte Springs, FLSanford, FLWinter Park, FLAlafaya, FLClermont, FLWesley Chapel, FL
Ocoee, FLWinter Garden, FLOviedo, FLCasselberry, FLWinter Springs, FLMaitland, FLFour Corners, FLHighland City, FLFuller Heights, FLWinter Haven, FLCypress Gardens, FLCelebration, FL
Poinciana, FLLake Wales, FLDavenport, FLCombee Settlement, FLAuburndale, FLBartow, FLPlant City, FLSt. Cloud, FLHaines City, FLSouthchase, FLHorizon West, FLMeadow Woods, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Florida Southern CollegeOrange Technical College-Orlando Campus
Polk State CollegeRollins College
Seminole State College of Florida