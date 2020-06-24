Rent Calculator
119 Pin Oak Pl
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM
119 Pin Oak Pl
119 Pin Oak Place
·
No Longer Available
Location
119 Pin Oak Place, Polk County, FL 33837
Briargrove
Amenities
in unit laundry
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
in unit laundry
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Renovated 4 bedrooms 3 bathrooms for rent in Davenport
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 119 Pin Oak Pl have any available units?
119 Pin Oak Pl doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Polk County, FL
.
What amenities does 119 Pin Oak Pl have?
Some of 119 Pin Oak Pl's amenities include in unit laundry, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 119 Pin Oak Pl currently offering any rent specials?
119 Pin Oak Pl is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 119 Pin Oak Pl pet-friendly?
Yes, 119 Pin Oak Pl is pet friendly.
Does 119 Pin Oak Pl offer parking?
Yes, 119 Pin Oak Pl offers parking.
Does 119 Pin Oak Pl have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 119 Pin Oak Pl offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 119 Pin Oak Pl have a pool?
No, 119 Pin Oak Pl does not have a pool.
Does 119 Pin Oak Pl have accessible units?
No, 119 Pin Oak Pl does not have accessible units.
Does 119 Pin Oak Pl have units with dishwashers?
No, 119 Pin Oak Pl does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 119 Pin Oak Pl have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 119 Pin Oak Pl has units with air conditioning.
