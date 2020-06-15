All apartments in Plant City
Find more places like 714 S Evers St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Plant City, FL
/
714 S Evers St
Last updated June 12 2020 at 11:34 AM

714 S Evers St

714 South Evers Street · (813) 321-0166
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Plant City
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all

Location

714 South Evers Street, Plant City, FL 33563

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 714 S Evers St · Avail. now

$1,095

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1128 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

hardwood floors
parking
air conditioning
accessible
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
accessible
parking
Cute 3/2 house for rent in Plant City! - ***AVAILABLE FOR SHOWINGS AFTER JUNE 5th**** Quaint 3 bedroom, 2 bath house for rent in Plant City. Hardwood flooring throughout, and covered parking!

Application fee is $50.00 per adult, pet fee $250 per pet (maximum of 2 pets)
Rental Requirements:
Income must be 3 times the rent amount

No Evictions
No landlord collections
No utility collections
No Aggressive Breed Dogs

If credit is BELOW 620, a double security deposit may be required.

If negative information is found in any category, the application is subject to denial.

Palm Island Property Management does not discriminate based on: race, color, religion, marital status, national origin, sex, sexual orientation, familial status, disability or source of income. We comply with all federal, state and local Fair Housing Laws.

To schedule a showing,
Please call 813-321-0166

(RLNE4519956)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 714 S Evers St have any available units?
714 S Evers St has a unit available for $1,095 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 714 S Evers St have?
Some of 714 S Evers St's amenities include hardwood floors, parking, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 714 S Evers St currently offering any rent specials?
714 S Evers St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 714 S Evers St pet-friendly?
No, 714 S Evers St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Plant City.
Does 714 S Evers St offer parking?
Yes, 714 S Evers St does offer parking.
Does 714 S Evers St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 714 S Evers St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 714 S Evers St have a pool?
No, 714 S Evers St does not have a pool.
Does 714 S Evers St have accessible units?
Yes, 714 S Evers St has accessible units.
Does 714 S Evers St have units with dishwashers?
No, 714 S Evers St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 714 S Evers St have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 714 S Evers St has units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 714 S Evers St?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Madison Park Road
2120 Village Park Rd
Plant City, FL 33563
Plantation at Walden Lake
1400 Plantation Blvd
Plant City, FL 33566
Century Lakehouse
3003 S Frontage Rd
Plant City, FL 33566

Similar Pages

Plant City 1 BedroomsPlant City 2 Bedrooms
Plant City 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsPlant City 3 Bedrooms
Plant City Apartments with Pool

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLOrlando, FLSt. Petersburg, FLClearwater, FLBrandon, FLBradenton, FLLakeland, FLKissimmee, FLRiverview, FLLargo, FLPalm Harbor, FL
Town 'n' Country, FLPinellas Park, FLWinter Garden, FLClermont, FLWesley Chapel, FLWinter Haven, FLSpring Hill, FLLutz, FLLand O' Lakes, FLFour Corners, FLTemple Terrace, FL
Tarpon Springs, FLValrico, FLEgypt Lake-Leto, FLSeminole, FLCarrollwood, FLTrinity, FLEast Lake, FLHorizon West, FLEast Lake-Orient Park, FLCelebration, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Florida Southern CollegeOrange Technical College-Orlando Campus
Polk State CollegeUniversity of South Florida-Main Campus
Altierus Career College-Tampa
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity