Plant City, FL
534 Scarlet Maple Ct.
Last updated December 30 2019 at 8:07 AM

534 Scarlet Maple Ct.

534 Scarlet Maple Court · No Longer Available
Plant City
Apartments with Gym
1 Bedrooms
Apartments with Balcony
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
Location

534 Scarlet Maple Court, Plant City, FL 33563

Amenities

w/d hookup
24hr maintenance
garage
air conditioning
playground
basketball court
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
basketball court
on-site laundry
parking
playground
24hr maintenance
garage
3/2 in Plant City Available Now! - 3/2 home In Royal Hills Community. Large eat-in kitchen. Open floor plan, split plan, cathedral ceilings, spacious master bedroom, covered lanai, 2 car garage, inside laundry room. Community boasts basket ball court, playground/park. Easy access to I4.

$200 HOA Security Deposit
15 Days needed for HOA Application Processing
All Leases subject to HOA approval

Administration Fee:
Upon approval tenants will be subject to a $220 one-time administration fee

If credit is below 600 an increase of 5% will be added to the rental amount and depending on what is on credit report a last months rent could be required as well in accordance to our Rental Application Policy found on our website.

Tenant Compliance & Benefit Package (Included in rental amount):
- Bi-monthly A/C Filter Delivery
- $100,000 Tenant Liability Insurance
- Tenant Portal Access: Online payments & submission of maintenance requests
- 24 Hour Emergency Maintenance Hotline
- Reporting to Experian Rent Bureau

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE5148807)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 534 Scarlet Maple Ct. have any available units?
534 Scarlet Maple Ct. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Plant City, FL.
How much is rent in Plant City, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Plant City Rent Report.
What amenities does 534 Scarlet Maple Ct. have?
Some of 534 Scarlet Maple Ct.'s amenities include w/d hookup, 24hr maintenance, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 534 Scarlet Maple Ct. currently offering any rent specials?
534 Scarlet Maple Ct. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 534 Scarlet Maple Ct. pet-friendly?
No, 534 Scarlet Maple Ct. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Plant City.
Does 534 Scarlet Maple Ct. offer parking?
Yes, 534 Scarlet Maple Ct. offers parking.
Does 534 Scarlet Maple Ct. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 534 Scarlet Maple Ct. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 534 Scarlet Maple Ct. have a pool?
No, 534 Scarlet Maple Ct. does not have a pool.
Does 534 Scarlet Maple Ct. have accessible units?
No, 534 Scarlet Maple Ct. does not have accessible units.
Does 534 Scarlet Maple Ct. have units with dishwashers?
No, 534 Scarlet Maple Ct. does not have units with dishwashers.
