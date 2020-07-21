534 Scarlet Maple Ct.

Amenities
3/2 in Plant City Available Now! - 3/2 home In Royal Hills Community. Large eat-in kitchen. Open floor plan, split plan, cathedral ceilings, spacious master bedroom, covered lanai, 2 car garage, inside laundry room. Community boasts basket ball court, playground/park. Easy access to I4.
$200 HOA Security Deposit
15 Days needed for HOA Application Processing
All Leases subject to HOA approval
Administration Fee:
Upon approval tenants will be subject to a $220 one-time administration fee
If credit is below 600 an increase of 5% will be added to the rental amount and depending on what is on credit report a last months rent could be required as well in accordance to our Rental Application Policy found on our website.
Tenant Compliance & Benefit Package (Included in rental amount):
- Bi-monthly A/C Filter Delivery
- $100,000 Tenant Liability Insurance
- Tenant Portal Access: Online payments & submission of maintenance requests
- 24 Hour Emergency Maintenance Hotline
- Reporting to Experian Rent Bureau
No Cats Allowed
(RLNE5148807)