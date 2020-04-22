All apartments in Plant City
4317 Kipling Avenue

4317 Kipling Avenue
Location

4317 Kipling Avenue, Plant City, FL 33566
Walden Lake

Amenities

SECLUDED Nestled in the middle of the beautiful Walden Lake subdivision is this stunning 3-bedroom 2-bathroom 1515 square foot house. This one has it all, an open concept contemporary floor plan that links the kitchen, dining, and family rooms together. The kitchen boasts granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, and extra-large cabinets. The tall ceilings add to open airy feeling to this space. Step out to the shady retreat style back yard for a breath of fresh area very morning to start your day. The 2-car garage completes the property. Close to excellent schools too. This one's priced to rent quickly. Contact us today for your appointment.

We care about your health and safety as well as the community during the COVID-19 crisis. Even when using a self-showing option, please comply with all local directives and orders aimed at reducing exposure. When touring any home, please take necessary precautions with frequently touched surfaces and objects (for example, counters, light switches, doorknobs and cabinet handles) to help reduce the potential spread of COVID-19, per measures recommended at www.cdc.gov. Professionally managed by Pathlight Property Management, the exclusive property manager for Home Partners of America, offering excellent customer service, 24/7 emergency maintenance service, online application and payments, and pet-friendly options. HOA occupancy restrictions may apply.

The information contained herein has been obtained through sources deemed reliable but cannot be guaranteed as to its accuracy. Any information of special interest should be verified with Pathlight Property Management.

**ALERT: If you see an ad for this home on Craigslist, please notify our office. We do not advertise any of our homes on Craigslist and it is likely fraud.**
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4317 Kipling Avenue have any available units?
4317 Kipling Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Plant City, FL.
What amenities does 4317 Kipling Avenue have?
Some of 4317 Kipling Avenue's amenities include granite counters, pet friendly, and 24hr maintenance. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4317 Kipling Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
4317 Kipling Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4317 Kipling Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 4317 Kipling Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 4317 Kipling Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 4317 Kipling Avenue does offer parking.
Does 4317 Kipling Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4317 Kipling Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4317 Kipling Avenue have a pool?
No, 4317 Kipling Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 4317 Kipling Avenue have accessible units?
No, 4317 Kipling Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 4317 Kipling Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 4317 Kipling Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4317 Kipling Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 4317 Kipling Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
