2402 SPRUCEWOOD LANE

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities parking bbq/grill garage

NEED MORE ROOM? Get lots of space for everyone in this 4 Bedroom / 2 Bath home in Walden Lake. You'll enjoy a gracious dining room, casual living room with CERAMIC floors, impressive family room with built-in bookcases, CUDDLE in front of wood-burning fireplace, bookcases enhance this room with cathedral ceilings. Master suite with walk-in closet, dual sinks and new laminate flooring. Over-sized kitchen with appliances included, breakfast area, pantry in kitchen and another HUGE PANTRY. LARGE inside laundry WITH CABINETRY. FRESHLY PAINTED THROUGHOUT no CARPET, NEW laminate and ceramic tile. Huge 15x33 all weather porch, shaded yard, fenced back yard for energetic toddlers and those BBQ DAYS! TREES and shrubs scheduled for trimming. CALL THIS HOME AND MOVE IN BEFORE SANTA COMES! Please no PETS! First and Security required.