All apartments in Plant City
Find more places like 2402 SPRUCEWOOD LANE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Plant City, FL
/
2402 SPRUCEWOOD LANE
Last updated February 13 2020 at 3:01 AM

2402 SPRUCEWOOD LANE

2402 Sprucewood Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Plant City
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all

Location

2402 Sprucewood Lane, Plant City, FL 33563

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
ceiling fan
fireplace
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
bbq/grill
garage
NEED MORE ROOM? Get lots of space for everyone in this 4 Bedroom / 2 Bath home in Walden Lake. You'll enjoy a gracious dining room, casual living room with CERAMIC floors, impressive family room with built-in bookcases, CUDDLE in front of wood-burning fireplace, bookcases enhance this room with cathedral ceilings. Master suite with walk-in closet, dual sinks and new laminate flooring. Over-sized kitchen with appliances included, breakfast area, pantry in kitchen and another HUGE PANTRY. LARGE inside laundry WITH CABINETRY. FRESHLY PAINTED THROUGHOUT no CARPET, NEW laminate and ceramic tile. Huge 15x33 all weather porch, shaded yard, fenced back yard for energetic toddlers and those BBQ DAYS! TREES and shrubs scheduled for trimming. CALL THIS HOME AND MOVE IN BEFORE SANTA COMES! Please no PETS! First and Security required.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2402 SPRUCEWOOD LANE have any available units?
2402 SPRUCEWOOD LANE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Plant City, FL.
How much is rent in Plant City, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Plant City Rent Report.
What amenities does 2402 SPRUCEWOOD LANE have?
Some of 2402 SPRUCEWOOD LANE's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2402 SPRUCEWOOD LANE currently offering any rent specials?
2402 SPRUCEWOOD LANE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2402 SPRUCEWOOD LANE pet-friendly?
No, 2402 SPRUCEWOOD LANE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Plant City.
Does 2402 SPRUCEWOOD LANE offer parking?
Yes, 2402 SPRUCEWOOD LANE offers parking.
Does 2402 SPRUCEWOOD LANE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2402 SPRUCEWOOD LANE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2402 SPRUCEWOOD LANE have a pool?
No, 2402 SPRUCEWOOD LANE does not have a pool.
Does 2402 SPRUCEWOOD LANE have accessible units?
No, 2402 SPRUCEWOOD LANE does not have accessible units.
Does 2402 SPRUCEWOOD LANE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2402 SPRUCEWOOD LANE has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
5 Things You Should Know About Seasonality in Apartment Renting
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Century Lakehouse
3003 S Frontage Rd
Plant City, FL 33566
Plantation at Walden Lake
1400 Plantation Blvd
Plant City, FL 33566
Madison Park Road
2120 Village Park Rd
Plant City, FL 33563

Similar Pages

Plant City 1 BedroomsPlant City 2 Bedrooms
Plant City 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsPlant City 3 Bedrooms
Plant City Apartments with Pool

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLOrlando, FLSt. Petersburg, FLClearwater, FLBrandon, FLBradenton, FLLakeland, FLKissimmee, FLRiverview, FLLargo, FLPalm Harbor, FL
Town 'n' Country, FLPinellas Park, FLWinter Garden, FLClermont, FLWesley Chapel, FLWinter Haven, FLSpring Hill, FLLutz, FLLand O' Lakes, FLFour Corners, FLTemple Terrace, FL
Tarpon Springs, FLValrico, FLEgypt Lake-Leto, FLSeminole, FLCarrollwood, FLTrinity, FLEast Lake, FLHorizon West, FLEast Lake-Orient Park, FLCelebration, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Florida Southern CollegeOrange Technical College-Orlando Campus
Polk State CollegeUniversity of South Florida-Main Campus
Altierus Career College-Tampa