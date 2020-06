Amenities

patio / balcony pet friendly

Unit Amenities patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Lovely block home is situated on a nice wooden lot. Home has a front porch perfect for a rocking chair on a cool summer Florida night. Walking into the home you are greeted with an open floor space with new flooring and the kitchen is spacious with a pass through bar giving more space for entertaining. Visit www.Goalproperties.com today to view the home or apply!

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.