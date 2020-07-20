All apartments in Pinellas County
Last updated May 19 2020 at 3:56 AM

2618 COVE CAY DRIVE

2618 Cove Cay Drive · No Longer Available
Location

2618 Cove Cay Drive, Pinellas County, FL 33760
Cove Cay

Amenities

Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
extra storage
granite counters
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
elevator
gym
parking
pool
pool table
shuffle board
bike storage
hot tub
sauna
Updated one bedroom, one and a half baths in Cove Cay Village I. Open floor plan kitchen with granite counters and breakfast bar. Under counter double sink, stainless appliances, solid wood cabinets and closet pantry. Wood grain plank tile floor in kitchen, entry hall and half bath. Large window in kitchen for extra sunshine. Can lights as well as a lighted fan in kitchen. The bedroom has windows that look out to the screened balcony and the view of Tampa Bay and the Cove Cay golf course. Large walk-in closet, linen closet and tub/shower in master bath. Water view from living room, dining area and kitchen. Freshly painted throughout. New wood grain laminate flooring in living room and bedroom. Private laundry with extra storage space just steps from front door. Covered assigned parking. For Village I use only: large heated pool, spa, shuffleboard court, fitness center, sauna, locked, covered bike storage. The remodeled clubhouse has full kitchen, pool table, TV, sofas, chairs and lending library. Complex includes golf course and marina with restaurant. No smoking, no pets.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2618 COVE CAY DRIVE have any available units?
2618 COVE CAY DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Pinellas County, FL.
What amenities does 2618 COVE CAY DRIVE have?
Some of 2618 COVE CAY DRIVE's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2618 COVE CAY DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
2618 COVE CAY DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2618 COVE CAY DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 2618 COVE CAY DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Pinellas County.
Does 2618 COVE CAY DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 2618 COVE CAY DRIVE offers parking.
Does 2618 COVE CAY DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2618 COVE CAY DRIVE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2618 COVE CAY DRIVE have a pool?
Yes, 2618 COVE CAY DRIVE has a pool.
Does 2618 COVE CAY DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 2618 COVE CAY DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 2618 COVE CAY DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2618 COVE CAY DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
Does 2618 COVE CAY DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 2618 COVE CAY DRIVE does not have units with air conditioning.
