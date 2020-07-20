2618 COVE CAY DRIVE

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher parking recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher extra storage granite counters patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities clubhouse elevator gym parking pool pool table shuffle board bike storage hot tub sauna

Updated one bedroom, one and a half baths in Cove Cay Village I. Open floor plan kitchen with granite counters and breakfast bar. Under counter double sink, stainless appliances, solid wood cabinets and closet pantry. Wood grain plank tile floor in kitchen, entry hall and half bath. Large window in kitchen for extra sunshine. Can lights as well as a lighted fan in kitchen. The bedroom has windows that look out to the screened balcony and the view of Tampa Bay and the Cove Cay golf course. Large walk-in closet, linen closet and tub/shower in master bath. Water view from living room, dining area and kitchen. Freshly painted throughout. New wood grain laminate flooring in living room and bedroom. Private laundry with extra storage space just steps from front door. Covered assigned parking. For Village I use only: large heated pool, spa, shuffleboard court, fitness center, sauna, locked, covered bike storage. The remodeled clubhouse has full kitchen, pool table, TV, sofas, chairs and lending library. Complex includes golf course and marina with restaurant. No smoking, no pets.