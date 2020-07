Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher in unit laundry range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities clubhouse elevator gym pool sauna

ON TOP OF THE WORLD - BUILDING ACROSS FROM VERY ACTIVE CLUBHOUSE, HEATED POOL, SAUNA AND BEST OF ALL A STATE OF THE ART GYM. - THIS UNIT HAS TOTALLY UPDATED KITCHEN AND BATHS WITH LAMINATE FLOORING FOR EASY CLEAN UP. INCLUDED IS A WASHER AN DRYER FOR CONVENIENCE. ENJOY ALL THE ACTIVITIES OFFERED AT THIS 55+ COMMUNITY.