2 bed 2 bath apartments
152 2 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom Apartments for rent in Pine Castle, FL
Last updated July 15 at 08:41 PM
1 Unit Available
Pine Castle
1111 Royal Palm Avenue
1111 Royal Palm Avenue, Pine Castle, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,165
832 sqft
This 2 Bedroom/2 Bathroom home is a must see!!!! This property has been recently remodeled with wood looking tiles flooring throughout the home, all appliances including washer/dryer and granite counter tops.
Results within 1 mile of Pine Castle
Last updated July 15 at 06:15 PM
5 Units Available
The Beverly At East Mil
1182 Redman St, Orlando, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,205
982 sqft
At The Beverly apartment homes, you are close to all the best Orlando has to offer, whether it’s convenient shopping or major entertainment destinations.
Last updated July 15 at 06:50 PM
1 Unit Available
953 W. Oak Ridge Rd. Apt. D
953 Oak Ridge Road, Orange County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$990
895 sqft
2 bedroom 2 bathroom condo Orlando 32809 - Second floor 2/2 condo at Weatherly Yacht Club Condominium. Community pool and laundry. Pets are subject of approval of owner/HOA and Security Pet Deposit Non-Refundable.
Results within 5 miles of Pine Castle
Last updated July 15 at 08:31 PM
21 Units Available
Millenia
The Addison on Millenia
4763 Gardens Park Blvd, Orlando, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,679
1220 sqft
Modern community near I-4. Impressive list of community features includes a dog park, internet cafe and fire pit. Apartments have luxury amenities. Stainless steel appliances, walk-in closets and hardwood floors available.
Last updated July 15 at 08:31 PM
12 Units Available
Conway
Valencia Plantation
4928 E Michigan St, Orlando, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,395
1319 sqft
Gated community with one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments. Community features car wash area, game room, fitness center, pool and sauna. Units have nine-foot ceilings and lake views, and include washer/dryer, patio/balcony, walk-in closets and more.
Last updated July 15 at 07:23 PM
36 Units Available
Central Business District
Central Station on Orange
480 N Orange Ave, Orlando, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,748
1211 sqft
Contemporary apartments have ice makers, garbage disposal and granite counters. Take advantage of in-unit laundry. The eco-friendly complex has car charging stations. Conveniently located near Interstate 4 and the LYNX Central Station.
Last updated July 15 at 07:23 PM
8 Units Available
South Semoran
Fisherman's Village
5800 Dolphin Dr, Orlando, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,305
1000 sqft
Great location near Orlando. On-site amenities include playground, pool, gym and clubhouse. Apartments feature patios or balconies, fireplaces, extra storage and in-unit laundry. Whirlpool appliances and top-notch kitchen packages. Pet-friendly.
Last updated July 15 at 07:23 PM
24 Units Available
Park Central
Savannah At Park Central
2691 Charleston Town Pl, Orlando, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,356
1181 sqft
Luxury apartments feature granite counters and in-unit laundry. State-of-the-art grounds feature elegant common areas, media center, pool, gym and 6,000-foot health center. Courts for tennis, basketball and racquetball. Prime location in downtown Orlando.
Last updated July 15 at 07:23 PM
14 Units Available
Florida Center North
Century Millenia
5100 Millenia Blvd, Orlando, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,445
1122 sqft
Proximity to I-4, Florida Turnpike, The Mall of Millenia, Disney Theme Parks, Orlando International Premium Outlets, Artegon Marketplace, IKEA Orlando. Nearby schools: Millenia Elementary, Sadler Elementary. Pet-friendly apartments with salt water pool, bocce ball court, bark park, hammock grove, fitness court.
Last updated July 15 at 08:50 PM
12 Units Available
Arium Grandewood
3701 Grandewood Blvd, Orlando, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,480
1077 sqft
Resort-like community near Lester Mandell Park, Freedom Middle School and High School, and Waterbridge Elementary. On-site amenities include a volleyball and basketball court, playground and pool. Extra storage and trash valet.
Last updated July 15 at 07:01 PM
41 Units Available
Millenia
Northbridge on Millenia Lake
4902 Millenia Blvd, Orlando, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,289
1342 sqft
Updated homes with fully equipped kitchens, oversized closets and natural tile flooring. Enjoy a fitness studio and two resort swimming pools on site. Near Orlando International Premium Outlets for convenient shopping.
Last updated July 15 at 07:01 PM
40 Units Available
The District Universal Boulevard
9702 Universal Blvd, Orlando, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,369
1100 sqft
Proximity to I-4 and the Florida Turnpike make this pet-friendly complex a great choice for commuters. Dual-level fitness center, game room, lounge and business center available. Granite counters and stainless-steel appliances in apartments.
Last updated July 15 at 06:18 PM
49 Units Available
Central Business District
Modera Central
125 E. Pine Street, Orlando, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,989
1120 sqft
This distinctly modern 22-story high-rise in downtown Orlando allows you to embrace a life of style in a prime, yet picturesque location.
Last updated July 15 at 06:14 PM
15 Units Available
Airport North
The Grand Reserve at Lee Vista
6201 Bent Pine Dr, Orlando, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,309
1163 sqft
Once you see our homes and grounds, youll see how The Grand Reserve at Lee Vista can offer you the finest in affordable, spacious living.
Last updated July 15 at 08:31 PM
34 Units Available
Water's Edge
Cortland Jubilee Park
6850 Merryvale Lane, Orlando, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,497
1277 sqft
Live the best of both worlds in our upscale, East Orlando community.
Last updated July 15 at 08:31 PM
9 Units Available
Park Central
Park Central
5009 Park Central Dr, Orlando, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
1214 sqft
Proximity to multiple bus stops, I-4, Fl-441, The Mall at Millenia, IKEA Orlando, Lake Buchanan. Amenities include: 2 lighted tennis courts, indoor basketball court, racquetball court, movie screening room, zen-inspired yoga and aerobics room, waterside boardwalk access, 5 pools, 2 lighted sand volleyball courts.
Last updated July 15 at 08:31 PM
22 Units Available
Enclave at Lake Ellenor
2100 W Oak Ridge Rd, Orlando, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,365
1066 sqft
Newly-renovated, open-concept apartments of various sizes. Complex features a pool, gym, playground and clubhouse while Lake Ellenor is within walking distance. Nearby I-4 provides easy access to Orlando.
Last updated July 15 at 08:31 PM
21 Units Available
Millenia
Aqua at Millenia
5451 Millenia Lakes Blvd, Orlando, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,476
1188 sqft
Lovers of shopping and dining will enjoy this community's proximity to The Mall at Millenia. At home, residents have access to a pool, gym, hot tub and much more. Apartments feature stainless steel appliances.
Last updated July 15 at 08:31 PM
5 Units Available
Americana
Isles at East Millenia
1980 Lake Fountain Dr, Orlando, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,345
1019 sqft
Find your new home at the Isles at East Millenia! Our Millenia apartments in Orlando feature a variety of one bedroom and two bedroom floor plans with elegant details like private patios or balconies, kitchen appliances and plenty of storage space.
Last updated July 15 at 08:31 PM
31 Units Available
Airport North
Camden Lee Vista
5901 Bent Pine Dr, Orlando, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,519
1070 sqft
Resort-like community. On-site amenities include clubhouse, fitness center, basketball court and luxury pool. In-unit laundry, walk-in closets and patio or balconies. Pet-friendly. 24-hour maintenance and trash valet service available.
Last updated July 15 at 06:19 PM
76 Units Available
Central Business District
SteelHouse Orlando
750 N Orange Ave, Orlando, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,615
1060 sqft
This community is located off I-4 and provides easy access to the shopping and dining options along Colonial Drive. Beautiful units have hardwood flooring and stainless steel appliances. Community also feature a pool and gym.
Last updated July 15 at 08:31 PM
23 Units Available
Aria at Millenia
5000 Millenia Palms Drive, Orlando, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,681
1122 sqft
Located near Universal Orlando Resort, highways, and outlet shopping. Modern 1-3 bedroom luxury apartments with extra storage, stainless steel appliances, and walk-in closets. Detached garage available with monthly fee. Pool, clubhouse, and 24-hour gym.
Last updated July 15 at 06:36 PM
30 Units Available
Millenia
M2 at Millenia
4206 Eastgate Dr, Orlando, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,552
1110 sqft
We're OPEN and can't wait to see you by appointment! Office Hours: Monday - Friday 9 AM-6 PM, Saturday 10 AM-5 PM.
Last updated July 15 at 06:16 PM
135 Units Available
South Orange
Novel Lucerne
733 Main Lane, Orlando, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,876
1143 sqft
There’s the Orlando the world knows and then there’s the real Orlando. Beyond the parks and the palm trees there’s a place, a people and a culture that’s distinct, authentic and only Orlando. Novel Lucerne puts you in the middle of it all.
