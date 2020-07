Amenities

air conditioning some paid utils

Unit Amenities air conditioning Property Amenities

4 Bedroom Home in Lake Gloria Preserve - Single story home on corner lot with 1917 s. f. of living space. Ceramic tile throughout home, 4th bedroom is located up front so also perfect for office if needed. Large open family room to kitchen. Fenced back yard. Exterior and interior new paint. Roof new as well as new AC system. Gas heat and hot water.

Gated Community.



Call Donna to schedule an appt. to see home.

407-719-5532



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5171853)